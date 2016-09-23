1st Ever ThemeForest WordPress Theme Selling For $225.00!

Would You Pay $225.00 For A WordPress Theme On ThemeForest?
A while ago I reviewed a WordPress theme called Pile. It was a paid for review, however true to form I always review warts and all irrespective of payment or not. To my surprise today I got an email stating that theme itself had shot up in price.
Well I say shot up, in fairness a BIG JUMP to $225.00 for a single licence. Whilst I did enjoy the WordPress theme itself, liked how it functioned and more do I think it’s worth $225.00??
Well it’s certainly a good looking and functional theme worth $225.00? Maybe in fairness.
Whilst this is a bold move to raise the price so high this may backfire. The amount of time and effort PixelGrade has put into the this portfolio theme is huge, as is with a large percentage of theme and plugin developers on ThemeForest / CodeCanyon.
Why This Price Increase Could Work
Asking people to pay $225.00 for a portfolio theme for WordPress could work. On the basis that it is alienating the tyre kickers and install once types ask a shed load of questions then disappear into the ether customers. The pain in the rears, the impatient types who want the moon on a stick.
They are creating their very own niche market inside a burgeoning marketplace, those who crave something of quality and are willing to pay that extra for something they believe to be worth it.
There’s no doubt the Pile WordPress theme is a decent theme, by raising the price they may sell less. However the customers they do garner from the hike may well be the type that THEY want to work with.
Why This Price Increase Could Fail
It could in all actuality. The problem with Themeforest is everyone want’s a website that looks like the demo or wants additional functionality etc, etc. You’ve only got to read through the comments on themes for $59.00 and see the shocking responses and calls for support or ‘this doesn’t work’ or ‘it won’t do this’ despite no claim to do the what the consumer wished.
A majority of Themeforest customers are penny pinchers to a degree, not all but some are. They want their cake and eat it, they want blood for $59.00 or $64.00 or whatever theme in question is going for.
To that end you may well see the Pile theme languish with no further sales, as prolific Themeforest users / customers pour scorn over their pricing.
One Thing Is Clear, It’s A Bold Move
There can be no denying it, it’s a bold thing to do. They have taken a marketplace the primarily offers themes from $30.00 – $64.00 and given it a kick with their offering of $225.00, it’s yet to be seen whether this will take off.
What Does This Mean For Current Authors On Themeforest & Indeed Customers?
Well it could start a new price hike, it could send themes through the roof on Themeforest. Which could be a worrying trend for Themeforest consumers. Nobody likes a price hike and justifying $225.00 for a WordPress theme is too much for many one man / woman bands.
It could send others to drop prices in an effort to capitalize on the other themes high prices. However this would be a bad thing, as more and more people would buy the cheaper options and ask more and more questions. Those reducing the quality of the output of the developers, especially when all there time is spent offering answers to support questions.
Are You A ThemeForest Customer Or Author?
I’d love to hear your thoughts on this and whether you would support pricing hikes and such. As ever please leave a comment with your feedback and lets have a chat!
*EDIT:- I’ve actually written a post about ThemeForest / CodeCanyon’s Author Drive Pricing – you might want to take a look. Or not!
Hey Ben and thanks for mentioning us!
We do not necessarily see this change like a bold move since the value added along with the customer service experience worth way much more than $225. As you mentioned in the article, the type of customers that we will attract with this new price, will also allow us to go even further and maintain a closer relationship with the people that are eager to join our journey. We’re not seeking random clients, we’re willing to consolidate and empower a relevant community for our creative products.
There is definitely a need for (real) premium themes that offer much more than a one-size-fits-all product, and lead the (real) design knowledge closer to the (real) user business goals — and thus, should be priced accordingly. Keep up the great work!
George,
PixelGrade
Hey George,
Thanks for leaving a comment, great to have your insight into why you have decided to increase pricing.
It is bold from my perspective, having used Themeforest as a customer for a number of years (nearly 6 years) to see a theme hit the $225.00 is very interesting indeed.
Like I said before I reviewed the theme and really, really liked it. I do wish you well with it though and it will be interesting to see the uptake on this.
Especially if, as you say you ended up getting a different type of customer on your journey.
Thanks again George, really appreciate you taking the time to comment on this 😉
The race to the bottom with WordPress themes cannot continue…at least not if those theme authors wish to maintain a profitable business. I think pricing themes higher, even $225 dollars higher, is a bold move that may inspire more theme authors to charge more.
The big takeaway is by raising the price, you will attract a specific type of customer. One who sees value in paying more for something that has superior quality and customer support. The higher price will also repel customers who want “the moon on a stick” for $59.
I think this is an intriguing decision, and I would love to see if more theme authors follow suit.
I think a quality theme is worth much more than 225, but the problem I see is that you have an established business model at a much lower price. Some of the best advice I ever got was to double my prices, lose half my customers and do half the work, but do it well. We’ll have to see how it goes for them, but the current prices in Themeforest is why I have never tried marketing my themes in there.
Thanks for your comments guys, I’ve actually just written another post about Author Drive Pricing, might be worth a look if you have the time: http://wpin.me/themeforest-adp-author-driven-pricing-now-live/
I’m testing the waters as well by raising the prices of my themes on ThemeForest all to $59 as a baseline, and even one of them (a niche restaurant theme, Plate) to $199. Average earnings per day is up, though I have not sold any at the $199 price point as of yet.
Hey Rich,
Thanks for stopping by, will keep my eyes peeled on the $199 one. Will be interesting to see what happens on that!!