47 Free WordPress Themes To Download This September 2016

Free WordPress Theme Releases For September 2016

Well September has been and gone, it’s fair to say it’s been a busy month over on WordPress.org. The theme review time have had their hands f1ul! This September saw a total of 47 Free WordPress themes to download!

They’re a mixture of brand new WordPress themes and themes that have been updated in September. We have everything from, WooCommerce themes, pure blogging themes, corporate themes and more.

As always you can see how many downloads they have had and the review ratings of the themes themselves so you can decide whether a free WordPress theme fit’s your needs as an individual or as a small business. Take a look at what September 2016 had to offer below!

When Downloading Themes From WordPress.org Make Sure….

Always check out the feedback / review section. See how attentive the theme author is and whether there are any known problems with a theme. There are some good looking themes in the mix above so do take the time to check them out and see if they will fit your needs!

If you have installed any of the above and would like to show others your website why not say so in a comment with a link back to your website, just remember to mention what theme you are using!