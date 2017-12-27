5 Web Hosting Providers Best Suited for Your WordPress Website

WordPress is one of the hottest content management systems on the market and powers over 25% of all sites. That’s pretty incredible. This kind of momentum can’t be ignored, which is why the majority of web host providers today now offer some form of WordPress integration and services.

If you have a WordPress website on your hands, you’ll find that the platform is quite resource intensive and requires high performance from web hosts along with some monitoring to keep it running at optimal speeds. This guide will serve to present five of the best WordPress hosting providers for your website.

WP Engine

It’s definitely the most pricey on this list, but WP Engine does an excellent job of providing expert WordPress Hosting and customer service. Unlike most web hosting providers, WP Engine only hosts WordPress sites. This means the customer support you’ll receive is from WordPress experts rather than agents that are simply reading troubleshooting tips from a manual.

WP Engine offers a hybrid of services, from shared and cloud hosting to managed WordPress hosting plans in an optimized server environment. Their entry plan starts at $29 a month and is tailored for customers looking for high performance, an abundance of features, easy WordPress theme integration, and expert tech support.

Some of their best features include Git Version Control, SSH, a built in CDN, enhanced WordPress security, one-click restores, and one-click staging. Unlike other web hosts, WP Engine utilizes their own custom control panel to manage WordPress installations.

Highlights:

Solid performance

Custom control panel

One-click WordPress installs

Easy integration

WordPress staging for development

Hybrid WordPress hosting

Expert tech support

2. A2 Hosting

There are countless A2 Hosting reviews showcasing it incredible server speeds, but they also offer exceptional WordPress hosting services for low prices that comes with plenty of features.

Their Turbo Plan comes in at $9.31 a month and is their best plan if you have a WordPress website. It touts high speeds and optimum performance. This particular plan also has the fewest users per server, which certainly makes a difference when it comes to overall performance.

Turbo, along with all of their shared plans, come with your traditional cPanel and the option for an automatic WordPress install at checkout, making integration seamless. Their auto installs are also configured with several useful plugins, such as the W3 Total Cache plugin for optimized performance.

A2 Hosting has recently rolled out their managed WordPress hosting service, which takes control of the more technical aspects of your site, such as security, speed, and performance. They’ve also released a number of cloud VPS plans.

Highlights:

The fastest web hosting out there (as of 2017) and high performance

Offers a platform for customization options and a Developer Access solution

WordPress auto install

Caching preconfigured

Managed and unmanaged hosting plans

Choose your own server location in either the US, Europe, or Asia

3. InMotion Hosting

InMotion has been a big player in the web hosting world in recent years and is well-reputed for their reliable, affordable, and high performance WordPress hosting, making them a top contender on our list.

Go with their VPS Plan starting at $29 a month which is their best plan for WordPress users looking for legit hosting solutions for their WordPress site. Their low-cost shared plans include one-click WordPress installs via Softaculous, cPanel, and free restores and backups.

The only difference between their three shared hosting plans is the number of websites allowed. Everything else—speed, performance, etc—are the same.

InMotion Hosting is perfect for both small and large WordPress websites and is one of the leading providers for web hosting solutions.

Highlights:

One-click WordPress installs

Automatic WordPress updates

Free restores and backups

High uptime and performance

WP-CLI integration

Expert customer support

Shared, VPS, and dedicated plans for any sized site

4. Bluehost

Another popular web host for your WordPress website is Bluehost. They offer optimized web hosting and VPS technology for WordPress sites of all sizes. Even WordPress.org themselves recommend Bluehost as a top choice.

Their shared hosting plans start as low as $2.95 a month, which work fine with WordPress, but go with their more optimized WordPress plans. These start at $19.99 a month and are well-worth the cost if you value better reliability and performance.

Bluehost utilizes a more stylish and customized cpanel that models their branding and offers an easy one-click WordPress auto-install via their Mojo Marketplace.

Highlights:

Best-rated web host on WordPress.org

Well-known and established host

Variety of hosting plans

Mojo Marketplace

One-click WordPress Installs

VPS with cPanel

5. HostGator

HostGator is a super well-known web host and another solid choice for your WordPress hosting needs. Boasting high uptime, reliability, and the best in cloud-based WordPress hosting, HostGator offers plans perfect for WordPress sites of any size.

You can opt for their most common and low-cost standard shared plan starting at $2.78 a month, but it’s recommended you go with their hybrid cloud web hosting plan for only an extra two bucks a month. This plan offers improved speed and performance while keeping a low monthly cost.

They also offer a managed WordPress hosting plan, perfect for the less tech-savvy consumers, but it’s pretty limited and doesn’t allow access to your cPanel or phpMyAdmin (database)—not the best for more advanced users.

All plans come with a HostGator WalkMe (step-by-step tutorials) and Mojo Marketplace plugins.

Highlights: