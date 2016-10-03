Premium WordPress Plugin Releases – September 2016

It’s been yet another busy month on CodeCanyon, September saw the arrival of 83 premium WordPress plugins released. As ever I list all the premium WordPress plugins for the month of September.

There’s a real mix of plugins available, we have everything from extensions for Visual Composer, new page builder plugins, social media plugins, SEO plugins and much much more. Take a look at the below and see how many sales have been made and just how popular these new plugins actually are.

Item not found:"17732264"does not exist.

Item not found:"17881876"does not exist.

Always Use Caution!

There’s quite a few plugin releases as you can see from the above. As ever please do use caution and ensure you read the comments and feedback from users who have purchased the plugins, there opinions can help you as you find a plugin with functionality you need.

Remember if you’re unsure of plugin for whatever reason always ask questions, if you don’t get the answers you need then avoid a purchase. Till next months CodeCanyon WordPress plugin releases!

Have You Purchased Any Of The Above?

If you have and would like others to know your feedback then please do leave a comment with your experiences warts and all. You may well help some add additional functionality or by the same token help the to not make the same mistakes you did!