9 Of My Favourite WordPress Reviews On WPin

I make no secret I love reviewing WordPress themes and WordPress plugins. It’s great seeing what developers have put together, see how it functions from a user level.
Going in-depth and spotting faults either major or minor, it helps me learn about WordPress the processes developers go through and more importantly helping you make an informed purchasing decision.
Whether it’s a free theme or plugin or premium, you’re making an investment in whichever you choose for the betterment of your WordPress powered website.
That being said, I’ve hand picked some of my favourite WordPress reviews that I’ve worked on so see below for my all time favs (so far).
These themes / plugins have been tested rigorously. It may seem like a round up post, (which I hate) but I though why not, I’ve reviewed them and tested them. I’m not making spammy list post affiliate crap, just honest opinon 🙂
Interestingly enough from my viewpoint I have noticed a trend of me going more and more in-depth on each review. Which is great in fairness, the more reviews I perform the more I pick up from previous themes / plugins and it pushes me to test as much as I can from a user level.
I hope you enjoy my reviews of WordPress themes and plugins and I look forward to producing more as time permits. If you are interested in me reviewing your WordPress product then please do get in touch here.