It’s review time on WPin, join me as I go all in-depth in my Adrenaline WordPress theme review.
Well in my continuing trend of reviewing WordPress themes & plugins which shows no sign of abating by the way, I have another one for you.
Namely the Adrenaline WordPress theme from Proteus Themes. Primož one of the owners at Proteus Themes, got in touch for a review and full disclosure time, this is in fact a paid for review. Primož liked the fact I go in-depth and give a no holds barred account in my review technique.
There are no affiliate links in this theme review whatsoever, so pour yourself a coffee (or beverage of choice) and find out whether Adrenaline is right for your business needs.
About the Adrenaline theme
At it’s core it’s specifically aimed at: sports, hiking, biking, activities, extreme sports, tour agencies, and adrenaline parks. The theme itself is supports WooCommerce and as the the theme is quite specific in it’s niche, it also supports WooCommerce Appointments.
So individuals can book holidays, trips and such. This particular plugin is not bundled with the theme and is available separately from WooCommerce. It’s an optional extra, it’s not essential to the theme itself, nice to have though if you want to allow people to book trips and alike.
Primoz was very kind enough to loan me a copy of this plugin for the purposes of this review. Thanks Primož!
Installing the Adrenaline WordPress theme
I’ve said this before I will say it again. I’m assuming you can install a WordPress theme from the back end? Good, cleared that up. Installing Adrenaline is a cinch and it installs quite quickly to boot.
The above note comes into play after you have installed the theme itself. It’s highlighted at the top of the theme page after you have installed.
In total there are 12 plugins listed in the note to install. Now 7 of plugins are required and the remainder are recommended. I am going to install all of them. In case you are wondering or cannot read the text in the image above these are the plugins, see below:
I am going to install all of the above and activate them for the purpose of this review.
All plugins activated what’s next?
As ever I always take a cheeky look at what the theme looks like before I set it up. See below for how it looks:
Not much to write home about at the moment. However, I’m going to switch things up a little bit here. Wait for it.
I’m going to use the one click import plugin to get everything set up.
It’s worth noting that if you do purchase this theme, you will in fact need to install/activate all the associated plugins in order for it to function like the demo itself. Prior of course to the theme one click demo import.
As you can see from the above this is the one click demo import screen. It’s available from your admin sidebar under the appearance heading. Wish me luck!
Ta daaaaa…..
All data was imported in two shakes of a lambs tail! Nice and quick. The above screen shot is of the header itself, with strong calls to action, clearly visible contact details, social links and a nice functional slider.
The process was very easy and has given me as a user a real feel for how the theme functions. Once I installed the demo content there was even a nice note which said you do not need the one click demo import plugin anymore feel free to uninstall it. I uninstalled it.
The demo import also includes some images, however these are blurred due to licence usage. They do serve to show you how your imagery can fit within the theme itself.
Take a look at the home page gallery below to see what Adrenaline looks like after the demo import:
As you can see from the screen shot gallery the home page has a real nice feel to it. Again it has great calls to action throughout, it’s nicely laid out without being overbearing.
A keen eye will note that I have not activated the API for Google Maps (well done those of you who noticed). It’s just a case of requesting an API key from Google. Nice and easy.
Page builder plugin oh god nooooo!!!
Yes I am one of those who is not a big fan of page builders. The Adrenaline theme actually uses a page builder called SiteOrigin page builder, I’ve never really used it before in fairness. I’ve used Visual Composer which I must admit I am not a fan of either.
The home page consists of the following make up:
Whilst the above looks confusing to some, I got it. This is not a review of the SiteOrigin plugin it’s a review of the Adrenaline theme itself. What I can tell you is that using SiteOrigin was a hell of a lot easier than using Visual Composer. I mean a hell of a lot easier.
The Adrenaline theme has some custom page builder widgets, let’s take a look at what they are:
ProteusThemes Accordion
The accordion widget allows you to add content that will be hidden behind a plus icon with a title. See below for the options screen for this particular widget:
Here you can set the title of the accordion section add in a URL to a specific page if you wish. Then it’s on to setting a title for the first entry in your accordion.
You can add as many as you like just remember to add in some content in the accordion content box. What does it look like?
The above is how it looks to us as visitors. This particular widget was placed in a row split in half, as the SiteOrigin page builder lets you set different rows and such.
On the same options section for the ProteusThemes widget we have a section to the right you may have noticed from the screen shot.
Widget styles attributes
It’s here we can add a class to our widget, for custom CSS if you’re technically inclined.
As well as a box for some CSS styles again if you’re technically able to adjust and write your very own CSS.
Widget style layout
Here you can add some padding via setting and adjusting numerical values to be applied to the widget as well as adjusting the mobile padding for those coming from responsive devices.
Which is a nice touch. Mobile first and all that!
Widget style design
This section deals with a wealth of options to customize the look of the actual widget itself.
Background color can be changed, as well as being able to set a background image to the section.
Whether you want the image to be tiled, cover the section, centered, fixed or parallax.
You can also change the border of the section, the font color, link color in the widget and lastly whether or not you want to show a box around the widget itself.
This builder gives you real granularity in terms of design getting right down to the little nuances that can make your widget stand out.
ProteusThemes brochure box
Another custom widget this time around to showcase a downloadable brochure or a download itself.
The above gives you some options in terms of what title you would like to give the box it outputs as a H3 tag, next up is a url to the file itself and whether or not you would like to open the link in a new tab.
Brochure text deals with text on the CTA button, lastly here you can select an icon from FontAwesome (yes it supports FontAwesome) from a selection of the icons under the entry or head on over to FontAwesome and find something that fits your needs.
This widget looks like this:
Using the widget styles I gave the brochure box a red outline to stand out a little more than usual. It certainly looks rather snazzy!
ProThemes Call To Action Widget
This is where you can highlight specific content or add in a call to action button to showcase something on your website.
Again we have a title to give the CTA, a subtitle and lastly the button area. It’s here you can add shortcode to show a button. You will also notice that the title area also supports html so you can change the color of your title and the subtitle to fit your needs.
Couple this with widget styles box as well and you can really go to town and create something a little bit special. Such as a full width CTA, boxed or even stretched full width.
We have a number of shortcode options for the button itself. Thankfully the the theme documentation (which is well put together) gives you a handy overview of different styles and indeed functions. Which is easily accessible from the link entitled “Buttons Shortcode documentation”.
ProteusThemes Facebook Widget
Are you a sociable beast? Well this widget will highlight your Facebook page. You can set a title, link to the page choose a width / height in pixels. You can also hide the cover photo, friends faces, show page posts or use a small header.
ProteusThemes Featured page widget
It’s here we can nominate a featured page to go into our page layout. Of course widget styles come in to play here as well so you can tinker around. The above shows that I have selected the Services page. Layout wise you can have: with big picture or small picture inline. We can also change the read more link to something more catchy should we choose to do so.
The important thing to remember here is that you need to have set a featured image on the page you wish to feature. Also you can change the excerpt in the back end to say something more interesting than taking the page content itself.
ProteusThemes icon box widget
Like an icon box? Well Adrenaline has you covered on this. You can choose to name the title of the box, add in some text (note HTML is supported here as well) and of course a link. We can choose to open in a new tab or not and lastly pick an icon from FontAwesome that suits our needs. The link is the icon itself.
*I could not find a way to make the icon bigger, or choose where to position the icon itself. Such as whether the icon is positioned in the middle to the left etc. It’s not a deal breaker but it would have been nice to be able to do this.
ProteusThemes image banner widget
This widget lets you add in a nicely formatted and changeable image banner. You can choose to give it a title, sub title (supports HTML) choose the size of the text, set a background image and set a link. You can also change the text of the button and choose whether you want to open the link in a new tab.
If you choose not to have a button leave it blank and the whole widget will be clickable. Of you decide you want to change this in terms of design you can use the widget styles to do this.
ProteusThemes Instagram widget
This is rather cool, I like this widget. If you’re on Instagram and want to showcase your images this is for you. All you need is an API token from Instagram, simply sign in to your Instagram account then click on the link for the “Windget instructions” lol. Sorry ahem.
You can change the amount of images to show, as well as whether or not to add a CTA box. We can add text a link and lastly choose an icon for our CTA box. I’ve set the layout of this row to full width stretched via the SiteOrigin page builder see below for the output:
What you will not see from the above is the nice hover effect as it transforms into color, it looks great. Love the option to have a CTA in the mix as well.
ProteusThemes latest posts widget
There are no options for this particular widget. It will show four recent blog posts from your blog, with a link to read more on the blog. See below for what I mean:
This particular widget is a great way to highlight your blog content in pages that you have put together. It displays very well with a really nice hover zoom effect when on the actual post itself.
ProteusThemes number counter widget
Number counters are quite popular and can serve salient information pertaining to your product or indeed business. Whilst they are not for everyone you can add them using this handy widget.
We can set the time or how many milliseconds the animation will take to finish. We can add counters on a case by case basis. We can give the counter a title, set a number value to be shown on the front end and then nominate a number for the progress bar value choose between 0 – 100.
The above image doesn’t do it justice as you need to see it in action and see the animation, you can do that here on the demo itself.
ProteusThemes Opening times widget
This is another handy widget. It allows you to add your opening hours to your website in a nice easy to view way. You set the times, select which days to show and choose a separator value for the times. You can also choose which text to say when you are closed and lastly add some text for additional information.
Using the SiteOrigin page editor you can put this in one column or anywhere you wish on the page itself.
It’s also worth noting here that whatever the day is in real-time it will be highlighted on the opening times to denote you are in fact open!
ProteusThemes Person profile
If you wanted to create a meet the team page you can do using the person profile widgets. Here you can name the individual, the label is the job title and an intro about the individual as well. Tags can be attributed to the person as well as well as allowing them to be clickable links.
Carousel items, here you can add images of the person in question. As the text says underneath you will need to ensure the images are the same size in order to enable a smooth transition. Worth noting you can also add in a video if you wished.
Skills, here you can add skills again on a case by case basis, then set a ranking out of five for each skill. Lastly (not visible) on the screenshot you can attribute a FontAwesome icon to the individual’s social profiles, the result? See below:
ProteusThemes Portfolio Grid widget
This is where Adrenaline really stands out. I love the output of this page widget. We can name the widget or leave it blank, add a label for All portfolio items.
By all think of this as a home button to revert the AJAX filterable portfolio back to it’s original state which was showing all. You can set a number of portfolio items to showcase or simply enter -1 to show all of them.
You can also order items by POST ID, date, title, last modified date and lastly random order. You can set either ascending or descending for output value.
Filter by categories, choose a category you want to showcase or choose multiple categories. CTA is catered for here to, you can tick the box to add a click to action section which will shown on the all section. See below for what I mean:
The portfolio has a really nice easy to use feel to it. From an admin perspective and of course from a site visitor one. Love the idea of the CTA block as well. It’s great and I really like it.
ProteusThemes Pricing page widget
This particular widget builds a nice looking easy to read price block. All you have to do is add in the details, such as badge name, title, price and a description the widget handles the rest, see below for how it looks in action:
ProteusThemes Skype Widget
This one is nice and simple in the back end of the widget all you have to do is add in your skype username or if you wanted to just enter a telephone number in like tel:555-5565 (you get my drift). Output is as below:
ProteusThemes Social icons widget
This functions in the same way as the others in fairness. Choose whether to open the social links in a new tab or not, as well as choosing a FontAwesome icon to attribute to your social network of choice. All very easy to do.
ProteusThemes Special offer widget
This is another nice widget for us to play with. This one creates an offer box which can be showcase in your page content. You just need to give it a title, give it an icon (if you want to), give it a label, set a price and of course an image.
A short description and some text for the call to action button. Now this is where it get’s kind of cool. You can have a custom URL, so you could link to affiliate product and such, as well as decide whether the CTA will open up in a new tab.
Now if you hit the dropdown, we can in fact link this box to an existing WooCommerce product! So we can create page content and promote products or sneak our own into our content to highlight overs and deals! It’s pretty cool in fairness.
ProteusThemes Special title
This is useful if you want to add some styling to a section. The special title widget will add in some text to head up a section in a styled way. See below for what I mean:
You can change the height of this text and style by using something like Firebug for Firefox or indeed inspect the element with Chrome and then make adjustments in the widget style box for this particular page title in a page, you change the font as well.
Or if you wanted to make it site wide you can add in some custom CSS in the WordPress native customizer which the Adrenaline theme supports.
ProteusThemes Testimonial widget
Want to add testimonials to your website? Well you can with this rather handy widget. Here you can give the section a title, decide whether to cycle the testimonials and set the speed of the cycle.
Testimonials can be added by a click of a button, here you fill in the quote, the author and a description of the the author.
The above is set to full width (screen shot is cutoff) full width and full width stretch in the widget styles are two different things. Stretch is end to end on your display where as full width keeps the content wide but not stretched, see below for the difference:
The image above gives you a better idea of the stretched full width. I’ve also (using the widget styles) set a background image for this section to make the testimonials standout. This widget is a nice addition in truth and can back up your page content with real world testimonials of a product in question or the business as a whole.
ProteusThemes Timetable widget
As Adrenaline is aiming towards the outdoor and holiday market a timetable option makes sense. Here you can add the date and month of an event, give it a name, a description and of course a price. You can link to another section of your website and decide whether to open the link in a new tab.
The above shows the output of our efforts. There is a hover effect the orange color bar, the above is in full width but we can add other blocks to the page in a column form to give you an idea see below:
As you can see we can add more than one timetable page widget! This is a great addition and you can add the timetable (as with the other widgets) into any page you like. It’s great for those looking to use Adrenaline for an extreme sports website or holiday sales website.
ProteusThemes Weather Widget
Again due to the nature of the theme and it’s specific niche, it makes sense to show what the weather is like at your resort or wherever your holiday business is based. It’s really easy to set up, you just need to visit DarkSky get yourself an API key and fill in your coordinates. It took me a couple of minutes to set this up.
There’s also a handy link to click on in this widget, all you need to do is input where you want the weather widget to output and grab the coordinates. You can choose to forecast from 1 day to 4 days. The API is free for up to 1000 call backs a day, any more than that and you will have to pay for the usage. More details here on that.
As you can see it’s nicely styled and informative. Great for showcasing the weather in your resort and letting people know weather conditions so they can plan their trip accordingly.
Phew, that’s the ProteusThemes widgets covered
As I’ve mentioned this is not a review of the SiteOrigin page builder plugin. However ProteusThemes have made some great additions that’s relevant to their specific targeted niche. They are welcome additions, I’m not a fan of page builders, however I must admit I rather liked this one. ProteusThemes have chosen a page builder that’s lightweight and added some great features to it.
Building page content is easy, fast and dare I say it quite good fun. With the ability to style the minute details as well thanks to the widget styles getting great results is a relative breeze. Even for the less tech savvy individual.
There’s more to Adrenaline than just page widgets
To say it’s all about the widgets would do this theme a disservice. It’s more than that. Every element that I have played around with of the theme look sharp and is easy to understand. There’s lots more to delve into with the theme so let’s go deeper then shall we?
Theme settings for the Adrenaline theme
Adrenaline separates the page content using the SiteOrigin page builder and uses the native WP customizer for making site wide changes. It’s here we can tinker with a variety of different options. Let’s take a look at those options.
Logo:
Here we can add our logo and a retina logo for sharper displays, we can also set the width of the logo itself. There’s a minimum width of 180px and a max of 400px, good to see the measurements rather than playing a guessing game!
Navigation:
Here we can set the many color options for the navigation bar. Everything from main nav, sub menu nav, mobile nav, mobile sub nav can be changed. It’s good to see the mobile navigation having it’s own color options rather than inheriting the main settings.
Sticky menu:
Here we can choose to have a sticky menu that will pop in when you scroll up. I do have a complaint with this (maybe it’s me being stupid) however I think it needs to be mentioned see below for what I mean.
Great to have these settings, we can enable the menu and even choose a featured page. This in itself adds in a CTA button style on a featured page of your choosing. You can choose to not show it, or indeed to point it to a custom URL and even add a FontAwesome icon to it.
We can change the color of the background and even set a custom logo should we wish to. As I mentioned there is a problem with this see below for the output:
As you can see from the above it’s glaringly obvious what the difference is. I have quite a wide display and the CTA to the featured page sticks out like a sore them, it’s a shame really.
A way round it in my eyes would be the ability to set a custom menu to the sticky menu to counter this happening, so we can make the sticky menu smaller. I’m sure you can tinker with the fonts to make them smaller to compensate this.
Like I said, it might be me not doing something correctly I just couldn’t seem to fathom it out.
Page header settings:
It’s here we can change the color of the header itself, add an image to the header if we wanted to. Tile it repeat it and such. Change the position of it, make it fixed or work on a page scroll basis. We can also change the color of the page title and subtitle. We can even choose to hide the page title completely on all pages via a tick box.
Breadcrumbs:
Adrenaline uses the Breadcrumb NavXT plugin, here we change the color of the breadcrumb plugins links, text color, text hover and of course the active text color.
Theme Layout & Colors
Here we can choose from boxed layout, wide layout and a host of other features. Such as blog columns, here we can set the columns shown on our blog page we can choose from between 1 & 4.
We can change the site colors for text, headings, the primary color, the dark button background color, light background color as well as adding a background image for the body or simply adding a color for the body background itself.
Shop settings
The Adrenaline WordPress theme supports WooCommerce and it’s here you can change the shop layout. You can choose how many products to display, and whether or not you would like to set a sidebar or which side the sidebar will go on, either right or left.
Portfolio
Here we can select the main page which will house our portfolio itself, as well changing the portfolio slug or URL if you will. You will need to resave your permalink settings if you decide to change this.
Footer settings
There are some nice settings here. We can enable a footer logo or disable it, choose a retina image and add in some custom text for the footer. We can choose how many widgets we want in our footer, from no widgets right through to 6.
We can also change the colors of the text, the background of the footer, as well as link colors. There’s also an option to change the text on the bottom left, the centre, the right and the far right of the footer. See below for an example:
There’s also a nice back to top arrow which works on a smooth scroll basis and takes you obviously back to the top!
Custom Code:
If you need to add analytics or specific JavaScript to your website or other custom code this is where you would put it. There are two boxes one for the header and one for the footer.
Other:
Here you can decide whether to show the ACF panel with the subtle text underneath (don’t change this if you don’t know what you are doing) so guess what? I’m not going to change it! You can also choose to minify the themes CSS as well as change the character set for Google Fonts.
Lots of options to choose from and the beauty of using the WP customizer, you can see the changes happening in real time. I do like it when themes use the native customizer, I just wish more would in fairness.
Page options with Adrenaline
The above dealt with side wide settings which obviously saves time for all concerned, however sometimes you want to have a change. Perhaps you want a different looking page to the rest. This is where Adrenaline has you covered.
I’ve also covered the page builder, so we know we can make changes from an aesthetic point of view, change colors and what not. However we can do more than that with Adrenaline.
We can change the page header. Which is a great way to make your page stand out from others should you wish to. All these options are on a page by page basis which is great, so we can show the page title or hide it, show breadcrumbs, choose a background image and much more.
I like the ability to change the page header on a page by page basis. Adrenaline obviously has site wide settings as per the WP customizer, but giving you the freedom to make changes such as the above on page by page basis gives you real flexibility.
It gets better
This is where Adrenaline gets even more interesting. On the right section of the page editor in the back end we have page attributes.
Now you can have the default template which is the mainstay, or you can choose to use a slider Adrenaline supports the Layer slide plugin or revolution slider plugin.
Personally I don’t like either of those. In fact I kind of despise them in truth.
However Adrenaline has it’s own slider, and enabling this on the page itself is where you can have some fun.
Page header settings extended!
Once you choose ‘Front Page With A Slider’ as a page template the above image loads just under your page content editor. Here you can upload images for a slider with captions or a slider with links.
Once you decide on an image for the slide or indeed a video you can give the slide a title add some text and give the slide a label. You can add button shortcode in the description box as well to give your slide some real punch. The slide title also supports HTML so you can add in a H1 tag if you would like and more.
The above is an example of the slider itself. The slide label is on the left on a vertical basis, the site title description and button (added via shortcode) and lastly the number of slides with controls for next and previous. It fits very nicely into the header itself and can help showcase offers and awesome content.
The next tab along deals with slider settings. We can choose an effect for a slide, the speed in which it cycles through the slides, whether we want to show nav arrows and slider dots and whether or not we want the slider to adapt to the height of the image.
The last tab deals with header settings. Again all of this can be done on a page by page basis. Here we can choose a different logo for the page, a retina logo add in some header info text. As well as a link for our header, some text a FontAwesome icon and add social icons via FontAwesome and attribute social network links to them. See below for what it can look like:
This is where your header text will output. It’s a great way to show your business details, or perhaps have a FontAwesome phone icon and show your company telephone number. Plus of course the social network links to let people know you can follow your business.
WooCommerce Functionality
As stated Adrenaline fully supports WooCommerce. I have to say the layout of products looks good and is in keeping with the overall design.
As you can see it all fits rather nicely. With a short description, product image and the usual layout of description, additional information (if there is any) and of course reviews tab. As well as the related products tab. It all flows well and certainly looks the part.
WooCommerce appointments integration
As the theme is aimed at events, holidays and such it makes sense for visitors to be able to book a slot to visit your destination. This is where Adrenaline shines.
It’s obvious Adrenaline caters for it’s market well, with tight integration with the WooCommerce appointments / bookings plugin it’s styled output sticks true to the overall design aesthetic.
Thanks to the themes usage of the SiteOrigin page builder you can add WooCommerce products to a page layout of your choice, thanks to ProteusThemes bespoke widgets you can create strong calls to action to highlight bookings and more. It’s really all rather good in truth.
Other notable features
Custom sidebars
From the sidebar widget area you can add in custom sidebars and click a check box to denote whether or not the sidebar in questions is replaceable.
On a page by page, post by post or indeed portfolio by portfolio basis. All sidebars can be overridden.
All you have to do is choose the sidebar to override, be it the blog sidebar, regular one header left, right, shop sidebar and lastly the footer.
This is a great way to add some navigation to a post, portfolio or page via a custom nav menu or indeed to highlight specific content relative to page content in your sidebars.
It’s truth time with my verdict on the Adrenaline WordPress theme
I have to be completely honest and open with you the reader on this one. Yes this is a paid for review granted, however barr the problem with the sticky menu (which is very minor) and for some the reliance on page builder plugin might put some of you off, I couldn’t really find a lot wrong with the Adrenaline WordPress theme.
It’s easy, I mean really easy to use, the design of the theme is different and visually striking, it functions very well and is a joy to play around with, as well as having strong calls to action throughout.
I like it so much……
Another piece of truth here, I like the theme that much that I showed my employer the theme and said to them imagine this with our information. You know what they said? Go for it, we all like it. Hence why this review has taken me ages.
I wanted to create something real. Something that you all as potentially interested parties could see in action rather than just a demo. So I completely reworked my day job companies website using the Adrenaline WordPress theme.
I switched from using the Jupiter WordPress theme and Visual Composer, as they were slow as treacle. I can honestly say I am really impressed with the theme and the results achieved. I’ve still got some tinkering to do, however actions speaker louder than words you can view my company’s website Media Plant here for a real world example of what is possible.
I do think ProteusThemes has covered all the bases here with the niche they are targeting. However I must admit you don’t have to be in the extreme sports / holiday / resort industry to benefit from the theme. The company I work isn’t in this sector, so it shows you can think outside the box in terms of usage.
Save 15% off of the theme – discount code available!
ProteusThemes were even kind enough to offer you my lovely readers a 15% off discount on the Adrenaline theme, the theme itself costs $59.00 and is available here to buy. All you have to do as add the following code on checkout:
WPINME15OFF
Adrenaline WordPress Theme Review
- Functionality - 9/109/10
- Design - 9/109/10
- Ease Of Use - 10/1010/10
Adrenaline Theme Verdict
Loved it. I liked it so much I decided to use it for my employers website, which tells you something in itself. It's a cinch to use, you can really fine tune design elements with the page builder integration.
The overall design is well thought out and it just works, very well in fact.
Positives on Adrenaline theme:
- It's easy to use
- Great overall design
- Supports WooCommerce for bookings (plugin available separately)
- Ideal for holiday websites and tourist websites
Negatives on Adrenaline theme:
- The fact it uses a page builder plugin might put some off of using it