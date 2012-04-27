Best Ever Plugin For WooCommerce? Say Hello To Viral Coupon.

Promoting Your WooCommerce Store
So you have a shiny new WooCommerce implementation on your WordPress install, you’re rather proud of it. Nay you love it. You have labored over it poured countless hours into it and are ready to launch it. Sound familiar?
Offering incentives to your customers is a given, we all want them to Facebook like, Tweet, Pin it etc. However the cold harsh reality is people do not do anything for free. Whilst it can be said there are those die hard’s who must tweet, like it on Facebook etc. However we want our customer base to become our marketing team.
So How Do We Encourage Social Sharing? With A Plugin Called Viral Coupon.
The Viral Coupon plugin is available on CodeCanyon for $17.00 this plugin is a real beauty. How often (and you will with time) do you see shopping cart purchases incomplete? The answer will be quite often. Here’s the hook. Buy using the Viral Coupon plugin, this may well be a thing of the past.
Why? I hear you ask, well this nifty little plugin will add a promotion tool upon checkout, no great shakes? Well what if I was to say that by clicking the share on Twitter, Google Plus or Facebook like button would give the customer a discount? Interested? Well what if I were to tell you the cart contents get updated in real time as well. Interested? Thought so.
How To Set Up The Viral Coupon Plugin For WooCommerce
Well upon installing the plugin, when can add a campaign ID for tracking, a unique message to be displayed upon social sharing. As well as specifying a unique URL to be shared, as well as a specific Tweet to be displayed to on end users (read marketeers!) twitter time lines.
We also have options for the viral coupon to be displayed on either the Cart Page or on Checkout or both. Another nice feature is displaying a thank you message, which is a great way to make your customers feel special.
Once you have generated a Coupon Code and applied a discount in the WooCommerce simply select it from the ‘Select Coupon code’ menu and save changes. Your discount is ready to be shared on your cart of checkout pages.
Whats Displayed Upon Checking Out How Does It Look?
Well as you can see from the above it is quite evident. The beauty of this also is you can make changes to the CSS to make it pop out of the page more, unfortunately there is no back end option for restyling from a WYSIWYG type editor, so you will need to know your way around CSS to a degree.
Viral Coupon WooCommerce Plugin Review
- Ease Of Use - 8/108/10
- Functions - 9/109/10
- Cost - 9/109/10
Verdict On Viral Coupon Plugin
That being said I absolutely love the simplicity of this plugin. As a sales tool it’s invaluable and for promotion purposes turning every customer into a walking advertisement for your store/brand this is powerful stuff. Offering a reward to customers for sharing is the way forward.