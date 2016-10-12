Primer WordPress Theme On WordPress.org In Under 24 Hours?

GoDaddy a giant in the web hosting world recently submitted a WordPress theme to the WordPress.org theme repository and guess what? It went live in around 8 hours.

This was brought to my attention via a tweet from a well known theme developer Oli Dale who I follow on Twitter see below for the tweet in question:

How come Godaddy get to skip the theme review queue ? Live within 8 hours of uploading https://t.co/nq3PcpeSzd @Krogsgard @jeffr0 — Oli (@olidale) October 11, 2016

So What Gives? How Come GoDaddy Got Special Treatment?

Whilst the tweet in question was aimed at @ Krogsgard @ jeffr0 two WordPress news resources no answers are forthcoming so far. Considering the fact that it can take a considerable amount of time (months even) to get works added to the WordPress.org repository much to the chagrin of theme developers.

This has got to smack a little for those who create WordPress themes for WordPress.org, whether it’s to promote pro versions of their WordPress themes are just the fact they want to give something back to WP in general.

So why has GoDaddy received special treatment? Why have they jumped the que in terms of their theme taking precedence over others endeavours?

At the moment it’s going to be conjecture I’m afraid.

The Primer WordPress Theme

Sure it looks nice, I decided to have a closer inspection on the themes home page, or GitHub if you will. It’s here that commits and pull requests and all things developer related are found. I found something really interesting.

It was under the pull requests