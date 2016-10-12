GoDaddy Gets WordPress Theme Approved On WordPress.org In Same Day
Primer WordPress Theme On WordPress.org In Under 24 Hours?
GoDaddy a giant in the web hosting world recently submitted a WordPress theme to the WordPress.org theme repository and guess what? It went live in around 8 hours.
This was brought to my attention via a tweet from a well known theme developer Oli Dale who I follow on Twitter see below for the tweet in question:
How come Godaddy get to skip the theme review queue ? Live within 8 hours of uploading https://t.co/nq3PcpeSzd @Krogsgard @jeffr0
— Oli (@olidale) October 11, 2016
So What Gives? How Come GoDaddy Got Special Treatment?
Whilst the tweet in question was aimed at
@Krogsgard @jeffr0 two WordPress news resources no answers are forthcoming so far. Considering the fact that it can take a considerable amount of time (months even) to get works added to the WordPress.org repository much to the chagrin of theme developers.
This has got to smack a little for those who create WordPress themes for WordPress.org, whether it’s to promote pro versions of their WordPress themes are just the fact they want to give something back to WP in general.
So why has GoDaddy received special treatment? Why have they jumped the que in terms of their theme taking precedence over others endeavours?
At the moment it’s going to be conjecture I’m afraid.
The Primer WordPress Theme
Sure it looks nice, I decided to have a closer inspection on the themes home page, or GitHub if you will. It’s here that commits and pull requests and all things developer related are found. I found something really interesting.
It was under the pull requests
I thought it might be nice to have some branding in the footer of the admin section, linking back to GoDaddy. This could be something we implement on sites not hosted on GoDaddy.
Not necessarily a requirement, but something I thought could enhance branding, increase links back to GoDaddy and remind users of the awesome team who built the theme they are using.
Example:
@EvanHerman I’m not entirely sure this is going to play well with the theme review team. Let’s keep this one out for now.
@jonathanbardo I agree, this isn’t a breaking change, so it can wait until after all of our themes are in the repo.
Whilst many theme companies and plugin developers carry promotional elements to them for generating interest in their premium products (think Yoast’s vegas like promo stuff), understated links are fine right?
The question is, adding this link at the footer in the WP back end and the speed in which GoDaddy has had a theme approved could see theme generating a sh*t load of users using their services, especially if the themes are half decent.
I like the words “enhance branding” and the other statement “I’m not entirely sure this is going to play well with the theme review team”.
You can read the above on the Github pull requests section here to see what I mean.
What About Reviews Of The Primer WordPress Theme On WordPress.org
Well that’s another interesting one in itself. It’s got a 5 star review, albeit just one. Who’s it by? Well it’s by this chap:
His name is Milan Ivanovic, that’s some great feedback on the theme! Wow, I might take a look at it with such succinct positive feedback. So who is Milan Ivanovic?
Glad you asked:
Yup that’s right he’s a web developer at GoDaddy, oooo that’s coincidental is it not? A theme gets same day approval onto the WordPress.org repo and the first bit of feedback is from someone who probably worked on the theme itself.
It’s Double Standards For Genuine Theme Developers
I’m no developer, I’ve never professed to be one. However I can only imagine the pain that some go through when submitting their theme for it to be rejected or waiting in a que for months on end.
The theme review team have their work cut out, no one can deny them that.
However if I was a theme developer and wanted to add my theme to WordPress.org which was well coded and useful to see it superseded by a web hosting company that probably has a team of devs working on it would be disheartening.
Another thing to look out for as a consumer is never trust the reviews on WordPress.org for themes, this blatant 5 star review from someone who works at GoDaddy makes a mockery of the whole system.
Majorly disheartening.
Are You A WordPress Theme Developer? Are You P*ssed Off With This?
Conjecture as mentioned before will abound, why did GoDaddy jump the theme que? If you have an idea as to why then please by all means leave a comment with your thoughts.
Hello,
Thanks for the mention in your blog post 🙂
Well, as you have already seen in the Slack messages archive, this theme has already been pre-reviewed, and Emil and Otto went through that one and made it live.
I had nothing to do with its development and haven’t done the review, so I don’t have any additional info to share.
As a member of the Web development department at GoDaddy I got the company newsletter saying that Primer is live. The first thing I did was testing it on my personal blog (I amusing it, btw, check lanche86.com)
Call me biased, but I do like this theme and I see nothing wrong with rating it 5 stars 😉 Just check the code and you’ll see that it’s done quite awesome. Clean code, written in a very neat way, everything’s documented 🙂
If you have any questions, I am at lanche86 on dot org Slack
Milan
Hi Milan,
Thanks for stopping by and chipping in with your view. I didn’t see the Slack messages as I am not on Slack unfortunately. However you can see why some are irked by the swiftness of this theme release with no other notice than something on Slack.
With reference to the pull request on Github regarding the branding in the WordPress back end, that’s not going to score you any popularity points really is it?
Will this be happening in the future? Would be wise to let people know if that’s the plan. Or whether or not you will be adding boxes promoting GoDaddy and what not.
With reference to the review you left, I personally think it is a little misleading. Sure the theme might be awesome etc, however leaving a five star review of a theme created by your company to the uninitiated would seem a little wrong don’t you think?
Oh, no worries, I felt a need to help clearing this. As I already told “I had nothing to do with its development and haven’t done the review, so I don’t have any additional info to share.”
Currently I am reviewing only this theme: https://themes.trac.wordpress.org/ticket/30966 I guess you can go and check the status.
When it comes to the “lenght” of my reviews, let’s say I am a one liner, check my other reviews:
https://wordpress.org/support/topic/thank-you-204/
https://wordpress.org/support/topic/awesome-theme-163/
https://wordpress.org/support/topic/great-one-5/
You see? 😀
Its all good leaving a review even if its just a one liner – but at the very least is be transparent and state that you work for the company.
I negates having to explain yourself later after the issue has bee raised.
Hi Milan,
No worries thanks for kind of clearing that up to a degree.
I think you raise some good points. I know it can sometimes take weeks for themes to be reviewed properly and pushed live.
But at the end of the day, judge the theme by itself. GoDaddy is giving a free tool to WordPress users, they spent time and energy on it, and perhaps they were more strategic about how they approached the Theme Review Team than solo freelance theme developers would or can be, but that doesn’t make the system corrupt, or the end result less free or less useful.
Nevertheless, I appreciate you bringing the issue to light. In a global community like this, the more transparency we have the better.
I just want to be clear that the Theme Review Team took no part in making this theme live. We found out at the same time everyone else did. We would’ve told them to wait in line like everyone else.
With that said, one of our reviewers was asked to review the theme but he wasn’t aware that it was going to skip the queue.
Not weeks Matt, most developer saying it take months, sometime 6-months. And as even Justin does not know how this happen, I am curious how this could really happen. I want to know this secret juice of skipping the queue. If you have to give a theme reviewer pre-access to the theme, I guess many many teams will be open for that.
This is like anything in the world, it is who you know and how you know them :). If you are a giant company that has a lot to do with WordPress you know people in related industries and can ask for a favor.
As far as prereview this is what happened actually https://wordpress.slack.com/archives/themereview/p1474473537003064 from my end there is no special treatment of any kind, we the reviewers are often asked to check themes before they are submitted.
What happened after that is not on me.
We all know that Ben and I am cool with it, we are all following our own interest, what is not cool is when you say that is run by community, let’s get involved, everybody can vote etc etc cause at the end it might look just “unpaid work” which is not cool. Voluntering for the wrong cause feels a bit like an unpaid job 🙂
Otto from the Theme team responded with an in-depth explanation:
https://themes.trac.wordpress.org/ticket/37025#comment:7
Thanks for the heads up Kouteki 😉
When you work for the same company that released the theme, you should disclose that properly. Regardless of whether you were directly involved, that is just common sense.