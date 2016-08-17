GoodFreePhotos.com A New Website For Public Domain Photos

So I got an email today through one of my contact forms on WPin. It was from an individual promoting a new website called Good Free Photos. Essentially it’s a directory of public domain images that’s easily searchable to find something different and of course royalty free.
I have had a good look through and there is some great images for you to use on blog posts or indeed websites. It’s categorized by countries so if you’re running a travel blog or website you can find some real treasures on it.
As it stands at the moment there are roughly 9600+ royalty free public domain images listed on the website and searching it is a breeze. No sign up or account is required to download the pictures which is a win, so why not head on over to Good Free Photos and have a good old fashioned rummage through what they have to offer.
Hi,
I noticed that you are interested in the website goodfreephotos.com and thought you might also like to take a look at http://blogpiks.com.
I have more than 30,000 free images with no backlink required and they are especially designed with blog articles in mind.
Best Regards
Stuart