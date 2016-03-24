iDIGITAL WordPress Theme Blatant Rip Off Of Marketify

I’ve never laughed so hard, quite literally. I was having a look through Themeforest (as I do) and came across a new WordPress theme for use with Easy Digital Downloads called iDIGITAL, it piqued my interest so I took a look.
What f*ckery transpired beggars belief.
I own a copy of one theme called Marketify it’s an awesome WordPress theme for setting up a digital marketplace using WordPress and EDD. I’ve had it for a while and have played around with it for quite some time. Heck I really should review the theme itself.
Anyways
I decided to take a look at the demo as the product listing page for it on Themeforest had scant detail and at that point no real comments were made.
I should have piped up then, but the day job took up my time. I must I did let out a chuckle on how this slipped through the ‘net’.
It’s a blatant poorly coded piece of crap that astonishes me how it ever passed Envato’s quality assurance team!
Don’t believe me? Want proof that iDIGITAL is a blatant rip off of Marketify?
Those of you who’s tongues might be lolling in their subsequent mouths would do well to take a look at a selection of screen shots of proof positive it is in fact an out and out copy of someone elses work.
Marketify Home Page
Looks fine right? Great looking theme and such. Notice the header?
iDIGITAL Home Page
See anything similar? Yeh I thought so too. Doesn’t end there though!!!
Marketify Product Hover
Surely if you’re hiding a rip off you’d hide some things right? I mean the hover over a product effect? That’s got to go right?
iDIGITAL Product Hover
Oh f*ck no, keep it in. I can here the theme authors hands rubbing together emitting an evil grin. ‘They’ll never guess!’
Marketify Product Page
Right guys, we really need to make the product page look different. What can we do to make it not look like Marketify?
iDIGITAL Product Page
Yeh let’s just remove the page title, cue more cackles and sniggering.
Marketify Login Page
Come on people, think think think. We need to stand out here, this is our chance to shine how can we make the login page different?
iDIGITAL Login Page
Change the color!!!! Woo hoo, we’ll make millions decreed one.
Want further proof?
If you wanted more proof, you could just take a look at one section of the code base on view source. Which incidentally I have done. The first image is of Marketify’s view source page:
What we’re looking for here is the CSS entry entitled: /wp-content/themes/idigital/style.css?ver=20151121
It’s identical, the only difference is that Marketify has some kind of minified CSS code where as the iDIGITAL one doesn’t. Which is what happens when you click on the link in the view source code of the webpage.
Marketify CSS Code:
/* Theme Name: Marketify Theme URI: http://astoundify.com/themes/marketify Author: Astoundify Author URI: http://astoundify.com Description: Your beautiful handcrafted digital marketplace. Version: 2.5.0 License: GNU General Public License License URI: license.txt Text Domain: marketify Domain Path: /languages/ Tags: white, two-columns, one-column, right-sidebar, left-sidebar, fluid-layout, custom-background, custom-header, theme-options, full-width-template, featured-images, flexible-header, custom-menu, translation-ready */ *,.mfp-container,:after,:before{-webkit-box-sizing:border-box;-moz-box-sizing:border-box}.container:after,.container:before,.row:after,.row:before{content:" ";display:table}.mfp-content,.mfp-wrap{-webkit-backface-visibility:hidden}.mfp-arrow,.slick-slider{-webkit-tap-highlight-color:transparent}.container:after,.row:after,.slick-track:after,h1,h2,h3,h4,h5,h6{clear:both}.mfp-content
iDIGITAL CSS Code:
/* Theme Name: iDigital Theme URI: http://xbootstrap.com/demo/idigital Author: CoderBoys Author URI: http://xbootstrap.com Description: Your beautiful handcrafted digital marketplace. Version: 1.0 License: GNU General Public License License URI: license.txt Text Domain: idigital Domain Path: /languages/ Tags: white, two-columns, one-column, right-sidebar, left-sidebar, fluid-layout, custom-background, custom-header, theme-options, full-width-template, featured-images, flexible-header, custom-menu, translation-ready */ body { background: #eee !important; } *, .mfp-container, :after, :before { -webkit-box-sizing: border-box; -moz-box-sizing: border-box } .container:after, .container:before, .row:after, .row:before { content: " "; display: table } .mfp-content
Well when you’ve all stopped laughing, it is actually quite serious
I wish, I truly wish it all stopped there. It’s painfully obvious what this is, we all know that. I’m pretty sure the theme author of iDIGITAL knows it to.
Reading through the comments on the iDIGITAL WordPress theme throws up general revulsion on the theme and the fact anyone who can smell a fart in a car knows it’s a rip off.
No it’s the fact they lifted images from another developer Cr3ativThemes (who I know on Twitter, who does code some awesome themes BTW). They stole lock and two smoking barrels not only from the developers of Marketify and then stopped to loot images from Cr3ativThemes themes.
I mean come on man WTF seriously? It gets worse? Yeah it kind of does…
Couple the blatant rip off with stolen images from another developer and you have a case to have the WordPress theme taken down right? Yeh I thought so too.
However the theme (at the time of writing this article) is still up and on sale. It’s been 13 hours since it went live. I understand time differences and such and that Envato might be in bed, yet this is inexcusable.
For the safety and sanity of sellers on Themeforest this should never have passed the QA process that Envato prides themselves on. Don’t get me wrong I love Envato’s marketplaces I genuinely do.
This should have never got through the net, if only for a few keen eyed developers and enthusiasts spotting this it perhaps could have gone on to sell a few copies.
Sure Envato may well have reimbursed affected parties for the this purchase. Yet it’s still on the website for sale.
What do you think?
Are you worried about your themes or plugins being rebadged and passed off as something else? Let me know with a comment. Would love the opinion of authors selling on Themeforest & CodeCanyon.
P.s If you want a link to the iDIGTAL theme to see for yourself here you go: http://themeforest.net/item/idigital-marketplace-theme-for-wordpress/14783518
EDIT: It appears the iDIGITAL theme has been taken down thanks to all those who spotted it on Themeforest. Big thanks at Envato for acting swiftly.
This is BRUTAL.
i’m an acquaintance of the Astoundify guys (Adam Pickering) and a proud owner of the Marketify theme myself. I fully appreciate how the “theme” almost meets framework status with the amount of customization and things you can do with it aside from an off the shelf WordPress experience.
To see this level of blatant STEALING is cringe worthy at best. I can only hope the community calls out and shames these sorts of rip off artists and rewards the originators and creators of such niche products like this and keep the WordPress community to keep evolving.
Great post and the more we all police for the good guys like this, the better off we’ll all be.
cheers
Firstly big hi at you Kevin. Thanks for chiming in.
Have to say it’s not my responsibility to police but it is my responsibility to create awareness.
I purchased the Marketify theme some time ago and did use it in one iteration of the blog. As a consumer I’m disgusted by this theme.
I do question again as a consumer what constitutes as a pass mark in the Envato theme review process.
I’m aware there is always going to be slip ups it’s the nature of the beast. Especially when you have so many theme creators pushing forward releases.
I do empathise with the QA team. As a consumer I’m angry as a developer I’d be enraged.
Let’s see how they handle this though.
100%
Accountability on Envato to degree to protect its authors and marketplace BUT they can’t catch every discrepancy and things happen. But to create more awareness as you said is the least we can do.
I’ll be sure to check back and keep an eye on what (if anything) happens next 🙂
cheers!
Hi Kevin it looks like the theme has been taken down! Thanks to the vigilant eyes of the community!
Nice! glad to hear it. it’s an Easter MIracle (sinlge tear) lol
Lol! Hope it doesn’t happen again (he says knowing it may well do).
The word is “piqued”. It piqued your interest, not peaked.
Besides that though, I agree 100%! I actually came to this page because I was looking up the theme that some spammer used on their site. They claim to be design/dev gods, yet they used a commercial theme and a ripped off one at that!! Shame!!
Hey Fred,
Thanks for your comment have made the amendment, I get caught up in the writing and forget to the odd thing or two. Kudos for spotting the mistake.
Totally agree with you they did rip off the theme, just goes to show you, you have to have eyes like a hawk these days to deal with opportunists!