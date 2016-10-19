A while ago I set up a new website called LyrWP, which was a bookmarking website for interesting WordPress article finds. It’s actually done quite well in fairness and has had a number of sign ups and plenty of submissions.

I wanted to draw it back into the WPin name and have subsequently decided to house it under the WPin URL. Why?

Well traffic is growing exponentially on WPin.me with the numbers going up each month (long may that continue!) so it made sense to keep it under the WPin umbrella.

Using All In One Migration I easily migrated the whole site over to WPin and it’s now housed on this url http://wpin.me/wp-news/ it’s here existing users and voters can submit news and rate on news articles submitted by fellow users.

I have a few things to iron out but existing users can use the same login credentials as before. LyrWP will simply redirect back to the http://wpin.me/wp-news/ url.

Massive Thanks

To all those who have submitted to LyrWP and of course to those who have voted on articles and generally helped get the site up and running. It will continue to run on it’s new URL.

If you have news on WordPress and want to submit it or simply join to leave a comment and more please do so here. Would love to have you on bored!