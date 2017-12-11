Yup, I’ve started a new blog. It’s called Gift this app.

Why? Well other than WordPress I do actually like other things. Instead of writing about WordPress all the time I thought I’d try my hand at another of my passions.

Blogging about startups, reviewing products (other than WordPress!) such as apps, tech and more. So I decided to launch Gift this app.

It will be similar to WPin.me in terms of writing style, just with a broader array of topics, products and such. I’ve been toying with the idea for a while now.

So I decided to dive head first into it! I’ll be building up relationships with creators, innovators and more. I love reviewing products and wanted to keep my interest levels at max.

I do suffer from what my folks call a “butterfly mind” (basically my attention flits). So in an effort to counter that I thought Gift this app would be a perfect fit for me.

I can review new apps, tech and give the same honest approach I do with WordPress products!

WPin will run for the time being, it may well take a little bit of a back seat, however I will be blogging where I can. In the interim if you’re keen to get in touch or would like me to review your new app or product, you can hit me up on Twitter here, or visit Gift this app and get in touch on the contact us page!

Look forward to seeing you over there!