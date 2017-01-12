SmartMonitor PRO review – site monitoring on steroids

It doesn’t matter how much you pay for hosting. It doesn’t matter how many redundant systems you have. Downtimes will happen. You can see how popular hosting providers work at any time – yes, even popular ones will have downtimes.
Sometimes they are just “bad luck”, and more often they’re the result of malicious actions. SmartMonitor PRO won’t help you prevent bad events, but it will be your right hand in making sure they last for as little time as possible. Having the right information the minute something bad happens means you can act faster, take appropriate actions and minimize the damage that has already occurred.