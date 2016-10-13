StrictThemes WordPress Theme Business Up For Sale On Flippa

StrictThemes an elite author on Themeforest specializing in WordPress themes is up for sale on Flippa.

It’s a great opportunity for a fellow WP developer to take over a very successful enterprise selling on Themeforest and through StrictThemes own website. StrictThemes has been selling on Themeforest for 3 years and has racked up over 3.5k in sales of his themes.

Igor’s (owner of StrictThemes) portfolio is relatively varied however his main focus is on blog / magazine themes, with 10 WordPress themes available as part of the sale see below for what’s on offer:

If that doesn’t whet your appetite see below:

As part of the sale you will not only get the business on Themeforest, you will also receive the StrictThemes website along with a WordPress theme that is sold on there as well.

GuruBlog WordPress Theme

I really like this theme, and am actually (seriously thinking of buying it!!) it’s a great theme for entrepreneurs and speakers alike take the demo for spin to see what I mean here.

I actually own the Dizzy mag WordPress theme (I purchased it a while ago) and although it has not been updated since October 2015 it was fun to play with at the very least.

Reason For Selling

Igor has stated his reason for selling is the birth of his first child, I for one cannot think of a better reason to dedicate your time to your first born. So congrats to him and his family and I wish him the very best for the future!

Listing on Flippa

As I mentioned StrictThemes is on Flippa and at the time of this blog post there has been one bid at $12,700. If you’re a developer and want to take on this mantle there’s 5 days left to get involved.

For more information and conditions of sale, other properties within the sale, income reports and more please see the Flippa listing here for detailed information.