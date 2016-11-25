37 Themeforest WordPress Deals With 50% Off

For Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2016

Not to be outdone compare with other standalone WordPress theme companies, Themeforest is offering a massive %50 off of some of it’s themes from selected authors.

I have collated the WordPress specific entries for you so you can see the rating, how many sales and of course how much they will cost you to buy. There are 37 WordPress themes in total some great, some not so great.

Always read the user feedback and comments on Themeforest, these can often help you swerve the crap so to speak.

There’s a hole host of different themes available from WooCommerce store themes, WordPress portolio themes, blogging themes and more, so take a ganders through the Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals available on Themeforest below:

P.S: If you’re after WordPress plugin deals, see this post 😉

Standout Themes On Offer From Themeforest

Theres one or two WordPress themes in there that really caught my eye. Firstly the Paperback WordPress theme, which I have to say is an absolute steal! The Massive Dynamic WordPress theme and the Upvote theme are two others worth taking a look into as well.

Hope you like the Black Friday & Cyber Monday deals on Themeforest, do let me know what you have your eye on. These offers will end on the 30th of November 2016, so better get in quick!