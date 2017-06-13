WhatWP? Bookmarking Site Launch

I’ve been toying with the idea of having a bookmarking site dedicated to WordPress. In fact I did have one, called LyrWP, however I stopped it on a whim. Which is a shame really, I have however relaunched it (to a degree) as WhatWP?
It’s powered by WordPress and uses the UpVote theme on Themeforest, I really like how easy it is to use and I would encourage you to head on over and submit great WordPress related posts!
I look forward to seeing you over on WhatWP? And I look forward more so to reading awesome content relating to WordPress!