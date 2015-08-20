WooCommerce Request A Quote Plugin, Review By Wpin

WooCommerce has a lot to offer that’s for sure. It enables you to sell online, anything from physical products, digital downloads and more. What you might not know is that it’s a great way to capture leads and generate sales offline as well as online.

This post is not only a review of the WooCommerce Request A Quote Plugin, it will also serve as a tutorial on how to generate sales offline for your business. So right off the bat, lets take a look at what the request a quote plugin offers and of course whether or not it delivers.

The RFQ Plugin Itself

Billed as an all encompassing plugin specifically for generating quote requests for WooCommerce, the plugin listing on CodeCanyon states that the plugin itself is easy to use and set up and will help you generate a load of queries and of course quote requests on products themselves.

All the WordPress plugin listings on CodeCanyon promise much however does this one deliver? Well let’s install it and see if it does what it states.

Installation & Settings For Request A Quote Plugin

Well installing is just the same as any other plugin you might come to expect. However upon activating the RFQ plugin it might not be apparent where the settings are housed, they are fortunately in your WordPress admin bar under WooCommerce. Upon clicking the link for Request A Quote we are greeted with a settings page, I have divided it into sections for you to break it down.

Custom QuoteList URL

It’s here that you can specify your very own URL, it’s worth noting the plugin actually creates a page for you entitled ‘Request For A Quote’ so heading on over to this page it will insert the following short code: [dvin-wcql-listing][dvin-wcql-form] into the page content.

As you can see, the image above denotes the freshly created page added by the plugin, it’s a relatively simple page plus there’s nothing in it. You could simply rename the page ensuring the shortcode is still in place or change the URL as it stands the url is yoursite.com/quotelist so change it or keep it it’s up to you. I have decided to keep it as it is. Going back to the settings page again:

Show Add To Quote List On Products List Page

This box is already ticked for you, and upon visiting a product you can see what it looks like see image below As you can see it adds a button to your product itself with the words Add To Quote. The next tick box allows you to show/hide the buttons at individual level or category level.

Which is handy for those who also sell physical products but want to also offer a product / service that requires a quote.

This could be because the product has so many variables and the only way of knowing is to engage with the potential customer for example if you run a flooring company or a software company and need to get more accurate information prior to offering a price.

**If you don’t want to use the built-in WooCommerce product list page, then WooCommerce Request a Quote plays nicely with other ways of displaying products. For example, it works perfectly with WooCommerce Product Table, a handy plugin which lists products in a space-saving table view.

If you have lots of products that customers might want a quote for, then this is a good layout option. Customers can view more products per page along with extra information about each product, and then select quantities and add to the quote request directly from the table view.

Redirection After Quote Submission

A rather natty feature is the ability to add a redirect to a URL of your choosing. So after a request for pricing has been submitted you could redirect them to a thank you page complete with your contact details, telling them that you are processing their RFQ and that a member of the team will be in touch ASAP.

Link Settings

The next section in the plugin itself deals with whether or not you wish to show the Add To Quotelist as a button or link, whether you wish to follow your default theme colors and such. You can change the background color as well as the font color itself.

You can also elect to redirect to the Quote List Page after a product has been added. This works in the same way as WooCommerce when you decide to redirect to cart after a product has been added.

Other Settings

Here you can choose to hide the price from shop and product pages throughout the site. Which is very useful if you’re site is more of a catalog store or deals exclusively with trade only. The other settings really are quite self explanatory. However one that really stands out is the ‘Show Price when user logs in’.

This is where this particular WooCommerce plugin shines. All to often I have seen people on various forums asking for an easy way to hide pricing to unregistered users. Well now you have your answer the WooCommerce Request A Quote Plugin will do it for you, which is very useful indeed.

Next Up Email Settings

As you can see from the above, you can an SKU column and price column to the email you receive when potential customers request a quote. You will receive an email with these additional details should you tick these boxes. The plugin itself also supports third party plugins such as Gravity forms, Formidable forms & lastly the freely available ContactForm 7.

All you have to do here is choose from the drop down (if you have created a form using any of the listed form plugins) for this review we are just using the standard email built into the plugin itself. You can also style your button here choose alignment and more.

Even More Email Settings

We’ve made changes to the email settings got everything as we need it. What about receiving emails from the system itself? Well this section in the back allows you to set this all up.

Admin email and postfix admin email, reading the blurb underneath I have added the same email address to both just to make sure it works.

You can also choose to send a copy of the quote to the potential customer as well, which is useful, trust me (from experience) ticking this box is essential.

The amount of times people simply forget they have requested a quote after you call them is unbelievable. At least this way it serves as a reminder.

The body of email is generated by a number tags, this way you can personalize the quote request to the individual and add clearer information sent to you as the admin.

You do have other other options to style the quote list table style, header style, row style and cell style. Being truthful about it I have never had to do this when I used the plugin. So you can leave them as is or make changes, entirely up to you. Whatever suits your needs.

The last tab in the email settings section is called Form To Order Map Fields. This is more for those looking to integrate with a third party form plugin it allows you to map fields to your form plugin of choice.

I wont go into this, as I am working with the plugin itself and not relying on third party plugins for form generation, rest assured though the plugins documentation does cover how to do this.

The Request A Quote Plugin In Action

After tinkering with settings and getting yourself up and running how does it work? Well let’s take a look using it from both a potential customers perspective and the subsequent administration and received emails from the RFQ plugin.

First up lets take a look at the individual product page and get things set how we need them to function. All this is of course based on your needs as a business, however I will be looking at things from a wholesale point of view.

The above we are all familiar with, well at least those of us using WooCommerce to sell online. However you will see just underneath the Request a Quote Setting. I have chosen to show the request a quote button and hide the add to cart button.

***NOTE: After tinkering with this, the button kept showing despite me choosing to not show it. Well silly me, I had to go back into the plugin settings and tick the following box:

After doing this I was able to hide the button or show the button, completely my fault. I was whizzing through and forgot to check this box, worth noting though in case you have the same problem as I did, so this was the fix. Anyhooo moving on, ahem. 😉

I have also chosen to hide the price from the main settings, all we want to do is see how it functions. So lets take a look at the actual product page itself. See below:

Well it looks fairly blank, don’t forget I haven’t actually added a product image, I didn’t want to detract from looking into the request a quote plugin. So no price shown (changed that in the plugin settings, so you would need to be registered to view pricing. Lets click add to quote then.

Well by clicking the add to quote button we have a mini loading icon then greeted with the two lines of text above. So we can either remove from quote or click on the product added to quote link, would have been nicer to be able to add some text after with the words ‘click to view quote’.

However if you choose to redirect user to the quote page after a product has been added to quote list this would not be necessary. What’s next from a user perspective?

Well the above is the page you will see if you have chosen to redirect to the quote page of indeed have clicked on the product added to quote link. All the customer needs to do is to either update the product quantity etc and add in their contact details.

Don’t forget I have chosen to send an email to myself and the customer who requested the quote. So what do the emails look like? Well they’re identical in fairness see below.

The above email is what you would receive as the store owner and the potential customer who request the quote in the first place. In fairness I did have an issue with this as it kept saying from WordPress in the email form section. There’s a quick fix for this as I raided the plugin docs all you have to do is to add the below:

Just make sure you add a space after your chosen text the place the email in the brackets and you are good to go. Was a bit of pain, however if you decide to buy this plugin after this review then at least you know how to fix it!

WooCommerce Request A Quote Plugin Is It Right For Me?

If you’re running a company that does not like to share pricing or cannot provide pricing online due to the complexity of your product/service line then this plugin is ideal. With the ability to hide prices to those who are not registered or hide it completely this plugin is invaluable. If you sell online and show pricing and need to quote on larger numbers of product, this plugin again is invaluable.

It’s a low cost solution, whether you’re running your WooCommerce site as a wholesaler or just starting to look into running a wholesale / trade only website this plugin will help you no end. For a paltry $16.00 the outlay compared to the revenue generated by your products or services using this RFQ plugin make it a no brainer.

Minor Quibble’s

CAPTCHA add a CAPTCHA field so you don’t get inundated by spammy inquiries also a telephone number field would have been useful or the ability to add in custom fields and check boxes. You know request a call back enter your number here and so on. There were one or two issues I encountered the most frustrating was the email being sent stating it’s from WordPress, however this has been fixed and is easy to fix yourself, just follow what I did.