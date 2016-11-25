32 WordPress Plugin Cyber Monday Deals On CodeCanyon 2016

50% Off CodeCanyon WordPress Plugins There’s 32 To Choose From

Themeforest is running a Cyber Monday / Black Monday special offer at them moment, CodeCanyon is also doing the same! There’s 32 WordPress plugins for you to choose from.

From portfolio plugins, advertising plugins and much more on offer. From as low as $5.00 for some! It’s a massive 50% off this Black Friday / Cyber Monday, just remember these offers and deals will stop on the 30th of November 2016!

So better get in quick!

32 WordPress Plugin Offers On CodeCanyon