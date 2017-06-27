Home
WordPress Theme And Plugin List Posts Are Back Major U-Turn

June 27, 2017 General WP 0

It would appear I’m going to have to hold my hands up and say I will be creating them again. A while ago I wrote a post on list posts and why they suck here. Since then I have decided to start writing them again.

Why?

Not for a drop in traffic (I’ve decided to also drop my traffic reports as well as I get bored writing them) you understand. However these list posts are still popular, and if you cant beat them join them.

What I will say is the list posts for themes and plugins will have had their fair due diligence performed on them. I don’t want to recommend you take a look at themes / plugins I wouldn’t purchase what would be the point of that?

Instead I will scour the web to find you awesome plugins / WordPress themes that you may well have never heard of and ones that I feel could add value to your current WordPress powered website.

I’m not a big fan of creating list posts, however they do get shared. As I mention I will be collating themes / plugins with you in mind, I will start to run top themes and many other posts to add useful curated content to you the reader.

Some will say I’m a charlatan after spouting off about no more list posts and such. However I think a different spin is warranted and as long as the posts are created with the reader’s best interests in mind and not misleading.

Do you think I’m wrong to do so? 

 

WPinme
Hey there, I run WPin.me. I blog about WordPress, write reviews and offer tips where I can, why not follow me on Twitter or something?

