WordPress Theme And Plugin List Posts Are Back Major U-Turn

It would appear I’m going to have to hold my hands up and say I will be creating them again. A while ago I wrote a post on list posts and why they suck here. Since then I have decided to start writing them again.

Why?

Not for a drop in traffic (I’ve decided to also drop my traffic reports as well as I get bored writing them) you understand. However these list posts are still popular, and if you cant beat them join them.

What I will say is the list posts for themes and plugins will have had their fair due diligence performed on them. I don’t want to recommend you take a look at themes / plugins I wouldn’t purchase what would be the point of that?

Instead I will scour the web to find you awesome plugins / WordPress themes that you may well have never heard of and ones that I feel could add value to your current WordPress powered website.

I’m not a big fan of creating list posts, however they do get shared. As I mention I will be collating themes / plugins with you in mind, I will start to run top themes and many other posts to add useful curated content to you the reader.

Some will say I’m a charlatan after spouting off about no more list posts and such. However I think a different spin is warranted and as long as the posts are created with the reader’s best interests in mind and not misleading.

Do you think I’m wrong to do so?