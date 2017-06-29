WordPress Themes & Plugins That Got My Attention #1

Themeforest themes & plugins that piqued my interest. June edition or #1 for those who like numbers.
I do delve into Themeforest / CodeCanyon every once in a while to see if there’s anything of note theme wise or indeed plugin wise. A few things have caught my eye of late so I thought I’d share my finds with you.
Please do note, I have not purchased any of these items nor am I recommending them to you. They basically caught my eye and might make it into my cart, at some point in the not too distant future!
Just thought they might be of interest to those
WordPress themes worth a look on Themeforest
Julia WordPress Theme – Cost $125.00
Those guys and girls over at pixelgrade sure have been busy, in fact they did make it onto a recent article I wrote called WordPress Theme Shops I Trust. That being said they have unleashed Julia, a WordPress theme for those who love to blog about food.
I’ve been flicking through the demo on Themeforest and have to say it looks a bit special indeed. Well worth looking into, despite it’s higher price tag it’s still sold 5 copies (as of 29th of June) and considering it was released on the 27th, that’s not bad going at all.
View demo here
Ultimate Soccer WordPress Theme – Cost $49.00
I’m not massively into soccer, but this theme caught my eye. There aren’t many soccer related WordPress themes in the wilds so to speak. With a range of different demos available to look through this WordPress theme should be more than capable of looking after your needs.
With specific layouts for teams, fixtures and a league table, not to mention being WooCommerce compatible, this theme could help your local soccer team. Or indeed if you wanted to run a soccer blog this would fit the bill.
View demo here
SoundRise WordPress Theme – Cost $69.00
If you’re in a band, or produce music or are involved in the music industry this theme would be a good place to start. With 4 different demos available to view (my favorite being the DuoTone one 😉 ) SoundRise certainly makes you sit up and take notice.
Visually striking, and with a gig creator available using Visual Composer elements, you could shape your record labels site or indeed solo artists site into a thing of beauty. If you need to sell music online or indeed your merchandise, there’s support for WooCommerce as well.
View demo here
Hue WordPress Theme – Cost $59.00
Despite the sales page image giving me a headache and being drawn to it, I decided to have a look through the demos available and discovered out of the 3 available (one was not very good) the other 2 visually shone.
Hue comes with some rather natty looking menu options, support for WooCommerce and comes bundled with Visual Composer, Slider Revolution and more. Take a look at the demos to see what I mean about the aesthetics.
View demo here
WordPress plugins worth noting on CodeCanyon
Viral Quiz Maker WordPress plugin
I actually have been playing with this for a bit, it’s fun. Well fun from a front end point of view, I’ve taken a look through all the demos and had a crack at answer them! Did OK on one or two, anyways if you want to build a Viral Quiz then give the OnionBuzz Viral Quiz Maker a shot.
If your website / readers like to engage with your content or indeed if you’re looking at new ways to engage this plugin could help you do just that! Take a look at the demo, I got 11 out of 14 on the Tarantino test!
View demo here
Woocommerce Product to Twitter Plugin
This one caught my eye for sure. This plugin will publish your products to your Twitter account, you can preview before you send the tweet and schedule product tweets as and when you would like them to go out.
You can set criteria for posting your products to Twitter, such as show products from a specific category and more. The demo is a little slow to function, but I do like the idea of being to auto post to Twitter at specific times, offer deals and more. Check out the demo, just be warned the demo is a little slow!
View demo here
Be careful when buying from Themeforest or CodeCanyon
So there you have it, a relatively small collection from Themeforest / CodeCanyon on the first post.
Please use caution when purchasing from Themeforest / CodeCanyon, ALWAYS read the comments to get a feel for what they are about and checkout the developers website, see if they have a support forum and such.
Do you own any of the above?
If you do and would like to share your opinion please leave a comment and let me know your feedback.
Header featured image photo by Massimo Mancini on Unsplash