Be heard, share your experiences and vote for your favorite WordPress web host!
There’s a shed load of WordPress web hosting comanpies, each with their subsequent pros and cons. Now for me to compare them all is a nightmare.
That’s where you come in, I’m asking all those with a self hosted WordPress powered website, what WordPress web host they would actually recommend to others.
You can actually vote on this as well, for each subsequent listing on this blog post you can vote up or down a particular WordPress web host. See below image on how to do it:
Let others know what your feedback is!
Besides voting, I would love it if you could actually leave a specific reason why you rate or hate a particular web host.
It is very easy to leave negative feedback on WordPress web hosting companies, and it would be great to gather some real world examples both for and against!
So if you are up for it, and would like to help others in finding a great host for their first website or indeed those looking to make a shift to a new web host, please do join in!
When you vote, either up or down the running order of this post will in fact change. So the more positive votes an entry receives will mean the higher up the pecking order it will show.
Other WordPress web hosts
There are so many! If you have a recommendation you would like me to add to this list, please do get in touch using the email below. I may well have missed a web host that deserves a mention!
Email me here to recommend a host.
Header image photo credit: by Paul Bence on Unsplash
#1 Flywheel WordPress Web Hosting From $15.00 Per Month
Flywheel offer a variety of WordPress hosting packages, from small to enterprise level. They have a great reputation in the WordPress landscape, however conjecture is of no interest to me.
I'm keen to hear real world examples of users, so if you like Flywheel or had dealings with them why not vote and leave your feedback?
Total votes: 6
Upvotes: 6
Upvotes percentage: 100.000000%
Downvotes: 0
Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%
#2 SiteGround WordPress Web Hosting From $3.95 Per Month
SiteGround seem to be a popular choice in terms of WordPress web hosting, I've never used them before personally. But would welcome your feedback!
So don't forget to register your vote for them and leave a comment warts and all.
Total votes: 14
Upvotes: 9
Upvotes percentage: 64.285714%
Downvotes: 5
Downvotes percentage: 35.714286%
#3 Kinsta Managed WordPress Web Hosting From $30.00 Per Month
Kinsta seems to be another popular choice, considering it's a managed WordPress web hosting service the base entry of $30.00 a month seems quite reasonable considering what you get.
But who am I to judge? That's your job! So leave a vote for Kinsta or indeed your feedback on them if you are a customer. Would love to hear your feedback.
Total votes: 23
Upvotes: 13
Upvotes percentage: 56.521739%
Downvotes: 10
Downvotes percentage: 43.478261%
#4 Inmotion WordPress Web Hosting From $3.49 Per Month
Inmotion offer 3 main packages for WordPress web hosting with a variety of features you may or may not be interested in!
Do you use Inmotion as WordPress web hosts? Then why not leave a comment and vote for them?
Total votes: 9
Upvotes: 5
Upvotes percentage: 55.555556%
Downvotes: 4
Downvotes percentage: 44.444444%
#5 Pressidium Managed WordPress Web Hosting From $21.00 Per Month
Managed WordPress hosting seems to be pretty big business, Pressidium is another company specialising in providing just that.
Have you used Pressidium's Managed hosting? Do you rate it? Let me know with a vote and a comment on why you rate or hate Pressidium!
Total votes: 13
Upvotes: 7
Upvotes percentage: 53.846154%
Downvotes: 6
Downvotes percentage: 46.153846%
#6 Pressable Managed WordPress Web Hosting From $20.83 Per Month
Pressable is another entry in the Managed WordPress Hosting sphere, I told you it was big business!
Anyways irrespective of that, what do you think of Pressables Managed WordPress hosting? Vote for it whether up or down and please, do chime in with your comments on how you find there offering!
Total votes: 9
Upvotes: 5
Upvotes percentage: 55.555556%
Downvotes: 4
Downvotes percentage: 44.444444%
#7 A2 WordPress Web Hosting From $3.92 Per Month
A2 WordPress web hosting seems another popular choice scouring the web. They offer 3 main packages for WordPress with different features.
Again I want to hear from you users of A2's WordPress hosting services, so vote for them and leave your thoughts on them as a web host!
Total votes: 12
Upvotes: 6
Upvotes percentage: 50.000000%
Downvotes: 6
Downvotes percentage: 50.000000%
#8 Media Temple Managed WordPress Web Hosting From $20.00 Per Month
Another managed WordPress web host, this time Media Temple. I've heard of them before, maybe you use them?
If you do why not vote for them and share your experience whether good or bad? Let me know with a comment!
Total votes: 8
Upvotes: 4
Upvotes percentage: 50.000000%
Downvotes: 4
Downvotes percentage: 50.000000%
#9 DreamHost WordPress Web Hosting From $7.95 Per Month
Again I've heard of DreamHost before and again I've not used them. Heard good things, but ultimately it's not up to me to cast an opinion having never used them!
That's where you come in, have you used DreamHosts WordPress web hosting? Do you rate them? Vote for them and leave a comment as to why!
Total votes: 9
Upvotes: 4
Upvotes percentage: 44.444444%
Downvotes: 5
Downvotes percentage: 55.555556%
#10 Liquid Web Managed WordPress Web Hosting From $119.00 Per Month
Liquid Web offer managed WordPress web hostings starting from $119.00 per month, covering 10 active installs + more.
Do you use Liquid Web for your hosting? Do you like it? Vote for it and let others know of it's wonder! Leave a comment with your feedback today!
Total votes: 9
Upvotes: 4
Upvotes percentage: 44.444444%
Downvotes: 5
Downvotes percentage: 55.555556%
#11 1&1 WordPress Web Hosting From $0.99 Per Month
1&1 Are more known throughout the EU and UK then they are in the USA, although packages start from $0.99 per month please do note they do rise to $7.95 after the year period.
Do you use 1&1 WordPress web hosting? Are you happy as larry with the service? Or have you had a horror story. Either way I'd love to hear from you and don't forget to vote for 1&1 hosting either for or against! 🙂
Total votes: 9
Upvotes: 4
Upvotes percentage: 44.444444%
Downvotes: 5
Downvotes percentage: 55.555556%
#12 A Small Orange WordPress Web Hosting From $5.45 Per Month
Another one I have heard good things about A Small Orange has been recommended to me personally a few times now!
Do you use A Small Orange WordPress web hosting? If you do and you'd like to vote for them and leave a comment, please do just that! Would love your thoughts / feedback!
Total votes: 9
Upvotes: 4
Upvotes percentage: 44.444444%
Downvotes: 5
Downvotes percentage: 55.555556%
#13 The Site Hosting Co Managed WordPress Hosting From $19.95 PM
The Site Hosting Co is actually a recommendation from a user, they get in touch so I thought I'd list them.
As I've said before it's impossible for me to know every single WordPress Web Hosting company! That being said do you use The Site Hosting Co?
Leave a comment and vote for them, share your experience warts and all!
Total votes: 4
Upvotes: 1
Upvotes percentage: 25.000000%
Downvotes: 3
Downvotes percentage: 75.000000%
#14 Bluehost WordPress Web Hosting From $2.75 per month
Bluehost offer a variety of different packages to suit a wealth of budgets. Do you use Bluehost as a web host?
Then why not vote for Bluehost and leave a comment as to why you like or dislike them!
Total votes: 9
Upvotes: 3
Upvotes percentage: 33.333333%
Downvotes: 6
Downvotes percentage: 66.666667%
#15 WP Engine Managed WordPress Web Hosting From $29.00 Per Month
WP Engine have quite the reputation in terms of Managed WordPress Web Hosting and offer an array of packages to suit various needs.
As ever it's over to you, what do you think of WP Engine? Why not leave a comment and vote up or down for them?
Total votes: 9
Upvotes: 3
Upvotes percentage: 33.333333%
Downvotes: 6
Downvotes percentage: 66.666667%
