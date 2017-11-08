Be heard, share your experiences and vote for your favorite WordPress web host!

There’s a shed load of WordPress web hosting comanpies, each with their subsequent pros and cons. Now for me to compare them all is a nightmare.

That’s where you come in, I’m asking all those with a self hosted WordPress powered website, what WordPress web host they would actually recommend to others.

You can actually vote on this as well, for each subsequent listing on this blog post you can vote up or down a particular WordPress web host. See below image on how to do it:

Let others know what your feedback is!

Besides voting, I would love it if you could actually leave a specific reason why you rate or hate a particular web host.

It is very easy to leave negative feedback on WordPress web hosting companies, and it would be great to gather some real world examples both for and against!

So if you are up for it, and would like to help others in finding a great host for their first website or indeed those looking to make a shift to a new web host, please do join in!

When you vote, either up or down the running order of this post will in fact change. So the more positive votes an entry receives will mean the higher up the pecking order it will show.

Other WordPress web hosts

There are so many! If you have a recommendation you would like me to add to this list, please do get in touch using the email below. I may well have missed a web host that deserves a mention!

Email me here to recommend a host.

Header image photo credit: by Paul Bence on Unsplash