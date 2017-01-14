WPin Traffic & Income Report December 2016 How Did I Do?

WPin’s Website Traffic Report – December 2016
Well I have to apologize, December saw me doing Sweet FA (F**k all) in fairness. However I still think it’s worth sharing with you how the blog did. So here goes Decembers traffic report.
WPin’s Web Traffic In November 2016
- Sessions: 3261
- Users: 2944
- Page Views: 4702
- Pages Per Session: 1.44
- Avg Session: 00:01:02
- Bounce Rate: 83.32
WPin’s Web Traffic In December 2016
- Sessions: 3839 + 578
- Users: 3436 + 492
- Page Views: 6536 + 1834
- Pages Per Session: 1.70 + 0.26
- Avg Session: 00:01:05 + 00:00:03
- Bounce Rate: 47.75 – 35.57
Wow! December was awesome!!! Right?
Did sweet FA, got a shed load more visits, traffic is on the up! From writing absolutely nothing how the hell can this happen. Got to be honest, I don’t care! Everything is awesome, happy days.
Then reality hit, like a spurned girlfriend
This was, in a nut shell absolute bollocks. There was no way that level of traffic was hitting the blog during the holiday season. Notice the spike in the graph above?
Yeh, that was what everyone calls Google spam referrals.
It sucks the big one, majorly. I was getting hit with the following according to my GA:
- Vitaly rules google ☆*:｡゜ﾟ･*ヽ(^ᴗ^)ﾉ*･゜ﾟ｡:*☆ ¯\_(ツ)_/¯(ಠ益ಠ)(ಥ‿ಥ)(ʘ‿ʘ)ლ(ಠ_ಠლ)( ͡° ͜ʖ ͡°)ヽ(ﾟДﾟ)ﾉʕ•̫͡•ʔᶘ ᵒᴥᵒᶅ(=^ ^=)oO
- Secret.ɢoogle.com You are invited! Enter only with this ticket URL. Copy it. Vote for Trump!
- o-o-8-o-o.com search shell is much better than google!
- Google officially recommends o-o-8-o-o.com search shell!
Fucking spammers.
The true results (which I expected them to be) were as follows:
- Sessions: 2161 – 1100
- Users: 1929 – 1015
- Page Views: 3103 – 1599
- Pages Per Session: 1.44 +/- 0.00
- Avg Session: 00:01:02 +/ 00:00:00
- Bounce Rate: 84.22 + 00.90
That’s more like it. Unfortunate but truthful
It’s painful to see, however it was the season to be jolly. Although from a blogging perspective it was unduly pants (rubbish), the above is more reflective of December. People have better things to do than to go online and read my blog!
WPin Earnings Report
See below for earnings for the month of December:
- MyThemeShop – $43.80 for reviewing Schema Theme
- Google Adsense – Got rid of it
- ThemeForest – $56.00 various links on the blog
- ShowThemes – $33.80 various links on the blog
- Shopify – $26.00 link on blog post
Total December: $159.30 November: $129.60 up $35.80
Hmmm, traffic down yet revenue up? I guess some people got money for Xmas and decided to give their blog a face lift! (I’m not complaining).
Summary:
December was crap, there I said it. In truth it was pretty darn awful. However it’s December, I’m not going to let that upset the apple cart. I do know that I have myself to blame for not adding new content, but then I was busy buying presents and other shenanigans.
How Did You Get On In December?
Let me know how you got on last month in terms of traffic! Did you suffer over the festive period? Let me know with a comment 😉