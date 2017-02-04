WPin’s Website Traffic Report – January 2017
Firstly apologies to anyone who follows this series of blog posts on traffic and income. I’m a little late in getting it out there in fairness. I usually perform them the day after the month end.
Sorry!
WPin’s Web Traffic In December 2016
- Sessions: 2237
- Users: 2002
- Page Views: 3269
- Pages Per Session: 1.46
- Avg Session: 00:00:59
- Bounce Rate: 82.74
WPin’s Web Traffic In January 2017
- Sessions: 3050 + 813
- Users: 2632 + 630
- Page Views: 5167 + 1898
- Pages Per Session: 1.69 + 0.23
- Avg Session: 00:01:32 + 00:00:33
- Bounce Rate: 81.90 – 00.84
January was much better in terms of traffic, here’s some of the posts that contributed to the above stats
I love it when the figures are all green. It means I’m making progress!!! I did create a number of posts in January, one or two attracted quite a bit of attention.
No More WordPress Theme Or Plugin List Posts & Other News:- This post gathered the most attention. I basically tell it like it is. Anyone who knows me, is well aware of that fact.
I actually went through and deleted all my list posts, as I am fed up with doing them and they serve no purpose. The blog post covers that here.
Checathlon WordPress Theme Review:- Here I reviewed a pretty darn awesome them by Foxland. It’s in-depth as I often go down the rabbit hole. It’s had great feedback for being honest, despite being a paid for review. Take a look here.
4 Real World WordPress Theme List Post Examples & Why They Suck:- I suppose I was on a rampage in January calling it like I see it as per usual. However this post did get quite a lot of attention and led to the spike in traffic shown in Jan’s stats.
WPin Earnings Report
See below for earnings for the month of December:
- MyThemeShop – $62.80 for reviewing Schema Theme
- Google Adsense – It’s back as I am just under the threshold for payment as soon as it hits it I will remove it again!
- ThemeForest – $0.00 various links on the blog
- ShowThemes – $23.80 various links on the blog
- Shopify – $26.00 link on blog post
- WordPress theme review – $150.00
Total January: $262.60 December: $159.30 up $103.30
Summary:
January was good for me. I have found writing from the heart is more fruitful then just writing round up posts for search engines. In-depth quality articles that challenge perception or indeed start dialogue are the way to go.
I must admit, I absolutely love reviewing WordPress products, moving forward WPin will focus more on this by offering handy reviews to help you find the right theme or plugin for your needs.
How Did You Get On In January?
Let me know how you got on last month in terms of traffic! New Year, new start, what have you done differently, were there any noticeable gains in terms of traffic?