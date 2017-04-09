WPin’s Website Traffic Report – March 2017
Been a bit late with my traffic and income report for March 2017, for those who read these posts, I apologize!
Anyway, let’s move on and do the usual comparison then.
WPin’s Web Traffic In February 2017
- Sessions: 2985
- Users: 2566
- Page Views: 3985
- Pages Per Session: 1.34
- Avg Session: 00:00:58
- Bounce Rate: 86.93
WPin’s Web Traffic In March 2017
March Traffic Stats WPin 2017
- Sessions: 3259 + 274
- Users: 2934 + 368
- Page Views: 4264 + 279
- Pages Per Session: 1.31 – 0.03
- Avg Session: 00:00:49 – 00:00:09
- Bounce Rate: 86.87 – 00.15
March was busy outside of WPin
It’s excuse time again, however it’s the truth. I’ve been incredibly busy outside of the blog and been working on a range of different projects.
Heck, even my traffic stats post is being published on the 9th of April, that in itself will give you some idea of how busy and still busy I actually am!
Considering I actually only created 3 blog posts (one of them being a traffic stats post for the month of Feb!) the traffic side of things has not been too bad.
The blog is still generating traffic and of course earning me a crust so to speak!
What content did I produce in February?
As mentioned only 3 blog posts, one was a traffic stat post, the other two have attracted a bit of attention as well.
Blog posts created were:
WPin Traffic & Income Report February 2017:- An overview of the previous month’s traffic with income and traffic stats.
Multi-purpose WordPress themes or just not fit for purpose?:- An opinion piece on whether swiss army multi-purpose WordPress themes are the defacto choice, or just a pain in the ass.
Responsive Blog WordPress Theme Review:- This was a paid for WordPress theme review from CyberChimps (great theme BTW). As usual I go in-depth and no holds barred!
WPin Earnings Report
See below for earnings for the month of March:
- ThemeForest – $39.00 various links on the blog
- Shopify – $26.00 link on blog post
- WordPress theme review – $150.00
- EngineThemes review – $79.00
- MyThemeShop – $41.30
- AffiliateWP review $40.00
- Consulting – $400.00
Total February: $775.30 February: $496.00 up $279.00
Summary:
March was not great for me in terms of creating new content, there I said it. However it was good for me in terms of revenue. It would appear my opinions and reviews are gaining traction and an element of trust is being built up with my readers.
Long may that continue! I truly believe the warts and all approach to theme / plugin reviews is paying dividends.
By highlighting the misgivings of plugins / themes (if indeed there are any) means that people can make informed decisions when buying for their blog or business!
Plans for April
Well I have a side project on the go for myself no one else, which is a completely different departure for me. I will be using WordPress to run the site, however it will be unrelated to WP in terms of content. More on that throughout the month.
In fact I will be publishing a post about this endeavour, so expect that this month.
I will be reviewing more themes (Mike I’m really sorry I haven’t got a chance to publish the review of your theme!!, this will be done this month). It’s ok he will know this is aimed at him.
I am going to try to increase my output, however as I am sure you in the blogging world know, it’s hard to do too many things at once!
Over to you, how did you get on in March?
Please do leave a comment with how you got on last month, let’s connect and see how your blog got on and maybe share some ideas!