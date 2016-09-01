Home
WPin Traffic Report August 2016
WPin Traffic Report August 2016

4 months ago 2 Comments

WPin’s Website Traffic Report – August 2016

It’s another month down the line and as usual I like to share with you good people how I got on in terms of website traffic. It’s not for me to boast about or anything like that I just thought you might be interested in how my little slice of the interwebs is shaping up.

Well let’s take a look at July to see what we’re up against.

WPin’s Web Traffic In July 2016

Audience Overview July 2016 Website traffic report WPin

  • Sessions: 2768
  • Users: 2482
  • Page Views: 3606
  • Pages Per Session: 1.30
  • Avg Session: 00:00:55
  • Bounce Rate: 86.85

WPin’s Web Traffic In August 2016

Google analytics August

Google analytics August

  • Sessions: 3061 + 293
  • Users: 2768 + 286
  • Page Views: 3855 + 249
  • Pages Per Session: 1.26 – 0.04
  • Avg Session: 00:00:47 – 00:00:08
  • Bounce Rate: 86.87 + 0.02

What Did I Do In August?

Well I did a number of things actually. Apart from writing new content I recently launched a my very own site showcase. It’s a gallery section for people like you (if you’re using WordPress) to submit your WordPress powered website to!

It’s free to submit your website too so why not get involved? At present I have 5 entries on the WordPress gallery showcase you can view theme here. Or failing that you can always submit your site for free here.

I’ve been busy in the day job as well, which is awesome and really enjoying getting on with things as well as a couple of client projects in the evening keeping me on my toes.

What About Content Creation?

Summary:

Pretty pleased with the results in fairness. Getting there in terms of traffic, created 10 new blog posts which have been shared on social media. Had quite a few visits from Facebook and Twitter which is awesome.

Been busy on other things as well behind the scenes and it’s summer holidays over here so looking after the little one and being as entertaining as any Dad can be!

Got to say I’m happy with how things are shaping up and looking forward to what September will bring, in terms of traffic and of course what I come up with in terms of content!

So expect more reviews, opinions and such!

Over to you. How did you do in August? Did you experience better traffic than the previous month? Got any tips to share? Do let me know with a comment.

