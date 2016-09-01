WPin’s Website Traffic Report – August 2016
It’s another month down the line and as usual I like to share with you good people how I got on in terms of website traffic. It’s not for me to boast about or anything like that I just thought you might be interested in how my little slice of the interwebs is shaping up.
Well let’s take a look at July to see what we’re up against.
WPin’s Web Traffic In July 2016
- Sessions: 2768
- Users: 2482
- Page Views: 3606
- Pages Per Session: 1.30
- Avg Session: 00:00:55
- Bounce Rate: 86.85
WPin’s Web Traffic In August 2016
- Sessions: 3061 + 293
- Users: 2768 + 286
- Page Views: 3855 + 249
- Pages Per Session: 1.26 – 0.04
- Avg Session: 00:00:47 – 00:00:08
- Bounce Rate: 86.87 + 0.02
What Did I Do In August?
Well I did a number of things actually. Apart from writing new content I recently launched a my very own site showcase. It’s a gallery section for people like you (if you’re using WordPress) to submit your WordPress powered website to!
It’s free to submit your website too so why not get involved? At present I have 5 entries on the WordPress gallery showcase you can view theme here. Or failing that you can always submit your site for free here.
I’ve been busy in the day job as well, which is awesome and really enjoying getting on with things as well as a couple of client projects in the evening keeping me on my toes.
What About Content Creation?
- August 2016 WordPress Theme Releases On ThemeForest – A massive collection of 337 premium WordPress themes.
- 141 Premium WordPress Plugins August 2016 – Overview of all the latest premium plugins on CodeCanyon for August.
- 100 Free WordPress Themes For August 2016 – Overview of free WordPress themes for the month of August.
- GPLDL A Free Premium WordPress Download Site – I go into this GPL reseller website and deliver a verdict.
- GoodFreePhotos.com A New Website For Public Domain Photos – Decent resource for royalty free images.
- Should I Buy Twitter Followers – Why I did and why it was the worst thing I ever did.
- Introducing The WordPress Powered Site Showcase – What I mentioned earlier!
- Best Selling WooCommerce Themes On Themeforest 2016 – Do You Own One? Thoughts Please.
- 108 Free WordPress Themes For July 2016 – Overview of free WordPress themes for July.
- WPin Traffic Report July 2016 – Not unlike this one!
Summary:
Pretty pleased with the results in fairness. Getting there in terms of traffic, created 10 new blog posts which have been shared on social media. Had quite a few visits from Facebook and Twitter which is awesome.
Been busy on other things as well behind the scenes and it’s summer holidays over here so looking after the little one and being as entertaining as any Dad can be!
Got to say I’m happy with how things are shaping up and looking forward to what September will bring, in terms of traffic and of course what I come up with in terms of content!
So expect more reviews, opinions and such!
Over to you. How did you do in August? Did you experience better traffic than the previous month? Got any tips to share? Do let me know with a comment.
You are receiving a good traffic and it is a good sign of growth. Do you also share your monthly income reports? or plan to do so in future?
Hi Shafi,
When I have something worth writing about in terms of income you’ll be the first to know!