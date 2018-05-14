Additional menu

50 Most Expensive WordPress Themes On ThemeForest For 2018 💎💎💎
50 Most Expensive WordPress Themes On ThemeForest For 2018 💎💎💎

Those of you who love a deal and like to pay peanuts for WordPress themes, well you might want to look away. Well, actually you might like my round up of 50 WordPress themes for under $50.00 here.

Still here?

Cool, let’s take a look at the big guns, the WordPress themes that are, well let’s just say, a little more expensive than the rest.

*Remember, just because they are more expensive it doesn’t mean they will necessarily be any better than a WordPress theme for $50.00.

The price point is high with these themes, they either warrant it or not. As always please, please, please ensure you ask questions of the developers and do the research on a theme. Make sure you don’t get stuck with a lemon!

*Please note I’ve only included WordPress themes that were updated in 2018

Top 50 Most Expensive WordPress themes on ThemeForest 2018

Wise Church – The Wisest Multi-Purpose Church WordPress Theme
Wise Church – The Wisest Multi-Purpose Church WordPress Theme
(7)
$275.00
Wise Blog – Adsense Optimized News, Magazine Blog and Shop Theme
Wise Blog – Adsense Optimized News, Magazine Blog and Shop Theme
(4)
$250.00
PILE - An Uncoventional WordPress Portfolio Theme
PILE - An Uncoventional WordPress Portfolio Theme
(142)
$225.00
Wise Mag - The Wisest AD Optimized Magazine Blog WordPress Theme
Wise Mag - The Wisest AD Optimized Magazine Blog WordPress Theme
(7)
$225.00
Neon-Press - Construction Business WordPress Theme
Neon-Press - Construction Business WordPress Theme
(3)
$199.00
Activity - Calories Calculators and Sport Activity WordPress Theme
Activity - Calories Calculators and Sport Activity WordPress Theme
$199.00
Albert - Hotel and Bed&Breakfast WordPress Theme
Albert - Hotel and Bed&Breakfast WordPress Theme
(11)
$199.00
HOTEL MAGNOLIA WordPress Theme
HOTEL MAGNOLIA WordPress Theme
(6)
$199.00
Night Club - One Page WordPress Theme For Parties
Night Club - One Page WordPress Theme For Parties
(4)
$199.00
TheGuide - Online Documentation WordPress Theme
TheGuide - Online Documentation WordPress Theme
$199.00
TheJobs - Job Board WordPress Theme
TheJobs - Job Board WordPress Theme
$199.00
Avaxy - WordPress Multipurpose Theme
Avaxy - WordPress Multipurpose Theme
$199.00
BuildPlus Responsive Construction and Renovation WordPress Theme
BuildPlus Responsive Construction and Renovation WordPress Theme
$199.00
TRAVELGUIDE - Guides, Places and Directions WordPress Theme
TRAVELGUIDE - Guides, Places and Directions WordPress Theme
(4)
$199.00
Taalem – Education LMS WordPress Theme
Taalem – Education LMS WordPress Theme
$199.00
Education World WordPress Theme
Education World WordPress Theme
(4)
$179.00
Cruise - Responsive Travel Agency WordPress Theme
Cruise - Responsive Travel Agency WordPress Theme
(5)
$179.00
Dotfolio- Creative Portfolio for Creative People WordPress Theme
Dotfolio- Creative Portfolio for Creative People WordPress Theme
(4)
$169.00
TheDocs - Online Documentation WordPress Theme
TheDocs - Online Documentation WordPress Theme
(8)
$169.00
Milness - Showcase Mobile App WordPress Theme
Milness - Showcase Mobile App WordPress Theme
(4)
$159.00
BESTOURS - Travel Multipurpose WordPress Theme
BESTOURS - Travel Multipurpose WordPress Theme
(3)
$159.00
La Puerta - Portfolio & Photography & Agency WordPress Theme
La Puerta - Portfolio & Photography & Agency WordPress Theme
$149.00
Electrician - Repairing WordPress Theme
Electrician - Repairing WordPress Theme
$139.00
Light & Bold - Speed-Focused WordPress Theme
Light & Bold - Speed-Focused WordPress Theme
(12)
$129.00
LeoHunt - Responsive Multi-Purpose WordPress Theme
LeoHunt - Responsive Multi-Purpose WordPress Theme
(6)
$129.00
Clinique - Wellness Luxury Spa Resort WordPress Theme with Builder
Clinique - Wellness Luxury Spa Resort WordPress Theme with Builder
(4)
$119.00
Primary - Business WordPress Theme
Primary - Business WordPress Theme
(27)
$109.00
ViDi - Multi-Purpose Corporate WordPress Theme
ViDi - Multi-Purpose Corporate WordPress Theme
(6)
$109.00
Insomnia - Beautiful and Modern Creative WordPress Theme
Insomnia - Beautiful and Modern Creative WordPress Theme
(15)
$109.00
Dreamscape Photography - A Responsive WordPress Photography Blog Theme
Dreamscape Photography - A Responsive WordPress Photography Blog Theme
(4)
$109.00
Xenia - Refined WordPress Corporate Theme
Xenia - Refined WordPress Corporate Theme
(48)
$109.00
Pioneer - Multi-Concept Corporate WordPress Theme
Pioneer - Multi-Concept Corporate WordPress Theme
(5)
$109.00
Handy Shop - Digital RTL Responsive WooComerce WordPress Theme
Handy Shop - Digital RTL Responsive WooComerce WordPress Theme
(4)
$100.00
Bolts - WordPress Theme for Construction, Transport and similar Business
Bolts - WordPress Theme for Construction, Transport and similar Business
$99.00
Simolux - WooCommerce Responsive Theme
Simolux - WooCommerce Responsive Theme
(4)
$99.00
Auto - Ideal Car Mechanic and Auto Repair Template for WordPress
Auto - Ideal Car Mechanic and Auto Repair Template for WordPress
(27)
$99.00
Autozone - Automotive Car Dealer
Autozone - Automotive Car Dealer
(36)
$89.00
Big Shop - Furniture RTL Responsive WooCommerce WordPress Theme
Big Shop - Furniture RTL Responsive WooCommerce WordPress Theme
(9)
$99.00
Dap - Creative MultiPurpose WordPress Theme
Dap - Creative MultiPurpose WordPress Theme
$99.00
ConsultPress - WordPress Theme for Consulting and Financial Businesses
ConsultPress - WordPress Theme for Consulting and Financial Businesses
$99.00
Merab - Creative Multipurpose WordPress Theme
Merab - Creative Multipurpose WordPress Theme
$99.00
GrowthPress - Marketing and SEO WordPress Theme
GrowthPress - Marketing and SEO WordPress Theme
$99.00
CargoPress - Logistic, Warehouse & Transport WP
CargoPress - Logistic, Warehouse & Transport WP
(112)
$99.00
Extreme sports WordPress theme for outdoor adventure businesses - Adrenaline
Extreme sports WordPress theme for outdoor adventure businesses - Adrenaline
(10)
$99.00
Ultimate Multiple Purpose WordPress Theme
Ultimate Multiple Purpose WordPress Theme
$99.00
MentalPress - WP Theme for your Medical or Psychology Website.
MentalPress - WP Theme for your Medical or Psychology Website.
(92)
$99.00
Shaka - A beach business WordPress theme for water sport and activity schools. Surf, kayak and more.
Shaka - A beach business WordPress theme for water sport and activity...
(30)
$99.00
Traveler - Travel Booking WordPress Theme
Traveler - Travel Booking WordPress Theme
(359)
$99.00
Beauty - Hair Salon, Nail, Spa, Fashion WP Theme
Beauty - Hair Salon, Nail, Spa, Fashion WP Theme
(35)
$99.00
Readable - Blogging WordPress Theme Focused on Readability
Readable - Blogging WordPress Theme Focused on Readability
$99.00
Looking for something cheaper?

Well, I hope you enjoyed this quick roundup if you’re looking to save a couple of bucks you might want to check out my 50 themes for under $50. 

If you’ve made the investment in any of the WordPress themes mentioned above, I’d love to hear your feedback. Would be great to get some real-world examples of individuals using the any of the above with warts and all comment!

So feel free to join in and tell me the low down.

