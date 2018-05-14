Additional menu

50 WordPress Themes For Under $50.00 Each 💸💸💸
Remember the days when WordPress themes on ThemeForest didn’t cost the earth? Well, I do.

That being said, WordPress themes on ThemeForest now and somewhat better than they used to be, hence the pricing structure is warranted.

Plus the countless hours coding a theme by the developer, they have to get a return on their time investment right? Well, yes, yes they do.

Those of you who like paying less for WordPress themes on ThemeForest of which I can guess there are quite a few of you!

Then you might like this roundup of WordPress themes for less. I’ve collated a bunch of themes on ThemeForest all under $50.00.

Remember there is limited time offers on many of the WordPress themes listed, so you have to be in it to win it.

All of the WordPress themes below are from ThemeForest, I always recommend you take a moment, read through the comments/feedback and take a thorough look through the demo to make sure the theme in questions fits your needs.

Appro App Landing WordPress Theme
$38.00
Creatic - One Page Creative Parallax WordPress Theme
$29.00
AWA - Portfolio/Agency WordPress Portfolio/Agency
$39.00
Baroque - Architecture & Interior WordPress Theme
$39.00
Matild | Lifestyle Minimal WordPress Blog Theme
$39.00
Payton - Multipurpose Responsive WordPress Theme
$42.00
Dezibel - Music Band & Musician WordPress Theme
$46.00
Gridbase - A News and Blog WordPress Theme
$29.00
Pexr - Responsive MultiPurpose WordPress Theme
$44.00
Appland - Creative App Landing WordPress Theme
$49.00
VisaHub - Immigration Consulting WordPress Theme
$29.00
Rubrash - Personal Portfolio WordPress Theme
$19.00
Cashelrie - Pawn Shop WordPress Theme
$25.00
Sounder | Online Radio WordPress Theme
$29.00
Swing - Resort and Hotel WordPress Theme
$42.00
Woof! - Pet WordPress Theme
$32.00
Deep - Creative Multi-Purpose WordPress Theme
$19.00
Tristan - Creative Furniture & Interior WordPress Theme
$29.00
Diacara – WordPress Theme For Law Firm & Attorneys
$39.00
Mectronic - WordPress Theme for Mechanic Workshops, Auto Repair and Cars
$39.00
Flusi - Yoga Studio and Spa Beauty WordPress Theme.
$45.00
Solonick - Personal Portfolio WordPress Theme
(3)
$32.00
Shina Real State Property WordPress Theme
$34.00
Coinmag - CryptoCurrency Blog WordPress Theme
$39.00
Hoskia | Multipurpose Hosting with WHMCS Theme
$29.00
Belton – Minimal Multipurpose WordPress Theme
$49.00
Unidash - WordPress Theme for University and Online Education
$31.00
AuroraX - Portfolio WordPress Theme
$39.00
Coca - Interior Design and Architecture WordPress
$19.00
Buzznote - A Responsive WordPress Blog Theme
$49.00
Finag - Creative & Finance Agency WordPress Theme
$29.00
Mixone - WordPress Music Magazine With Continuous Music Playback
$39.00
Kings & Queens | Medieval Reenactment WP Theme
$56.00
MiniPo - Multipurpose Minimal Portfolio WordPress Theme
$29.00
Sunergy - Multipurpose Green Energy and Ecology WordPress Theme
$45.00
Movify – Movies and Cinema WordPress Theme
$44.00
Benri - Ultimate Multi-Purpose Responsive Theme
(4)
$49.00
Genix - Creative Portfolio WordPress Theme
$49.00
UniSet - Landing Page WordPress Theme
$39.00
Beliynt Lite - Modern Multi-Conceptual Portfolio WordPress Theme
$29.00
Marni – a WordPress Blog & Shop Theme
$49.00
ITok - ICO and Cryptocurrency WordPress Theme
$39.00
Buildico - Construction and Building WordPress Theme
$39.00
Warhol - Responsive Multipurpose WordPress Theme for Creatives
$29.00
Organiko - Farm & Food Business WordPress Theme
$59.00
CryptApp Landing Page - Cryptocurrency Landing Page Theme
$49.00
Minberi - Newspaper & Editorial WordPress Theme
$49.00
Nina Mag - WordPress Magazine Theme
$29.00
CoinzFactory - Cryptocurrency WordPress Theme
$49.00
Patricia - Minimal Portfolio WordPress Theme
$39.00
Do you own any of the WordPress themes listed above?

Would love to hear your experiences, perhaps you’re fed up with one of your purchases, sought a refund etc. Or you just love it, and can’t sing it’s praises enough! Let me know with a comment.

What about the most expensive WordPress themes?

Well, I guess if you’re not on a budget you might want to take a look at my other post. This one deals with the most expensive themes on Themeforest, there are some real eye openers on it, some pretty sweet designs if you can spare the coin that is 🙂

