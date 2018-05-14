Remember the days when WordPress themes on ThemeForest didn’t cost the earth? Well, I do.

That being said, WordPress themes on ThemeForest now and somewhat better than they used to be, hence the pricing structure is warranted.

Plus the countless hours coding a theme by the developer, they have to get a return on their time investment right? Well, yes, yes they do.

Those of you who like paying less for WordPress themes on ThemeForest of which I can guess there are quite a few of you!

Then you might like this roundup of WordPress themes for less. I’ve collated a bunch of themes on ThemeForest all under $50.00.

Remember there is limited time offers on many of the WordPress themes listed, so you have to be in it to win it.

All of the WordPress themes below are from ThemeForest, I always recommend you take a moment, read through the comments/feedback and take a thorough look through the demo to make sure the theme in questions fits your needs.

50 WordPress themes for under $50.00

Do you own any of the WordPress themes listed above?

Would love to hear your experiences, perhaps you’re fed up with one of your purchases, sought a refund etc. Or you just love it, and can’t sing it’s praises enough! Let me know with a comment.

What about the most expensive WordPress themes?

Well, I guess if you’re not on a budget you might want to take a look at my other post. This one deals with the most expensive themes on Themeforest, there are some real eye openers on it, some pretty sweet designs if you can spare the coin that is 🙂