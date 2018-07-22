40 Best Selling Drones In The UK By Reviews & Sales

Save Saved Removed 1

Best Selling Drones For UK Shoppers

As part of my deals and roundups on WPin UK and my last post on the best selling radios in the UK, I thought I’d take a look at the best selling drones in the UK.

I’ve scoured Amazon UK and found the best rated drones (quadcopters to the layman) and rounded them all up for you.

There’s 40 best selling drones to take a look through, some are fairly inexpensive if you’re looking into purchasing a drone for yourself, or as a gift for someone.

I’ve not only compiled the list of top selling drones from Amazon UK, I’ve also added offers from other sellers on Amazon, so you can whittle it down and save even more money.

I know right? No need to say thanks 🙂

So Without Further Ado Here’s The Best Selling Drones In The UK

All Offers Holy Stone HS200 FPV RC Drone £ 84.99 1 new from £84.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm HD FPV CAMERA: First Person View 720P HD REAL TIME Video Camera (2MP, 1280×720 Pixel) enable you to take aerial videos and photos with your iPhone or Android phone device.

ALTITUDE HOLD: Powerful air pressure altitude hold function allows you to release the throttle stick and the drone will hover at it's current height. Easy for you to shoot quality images or videos.

MOBILE CONTROL: Control the drone with a smart phone App to activate multiple functions such as Gravity SENSOR Mode which allows the user to control the flight by holding and moving the smart phone accordingly. Operate the drone on the App interface.

All Offers Holy Stone HS100 FPV RC Drone £ 229.99 1 new from £229.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm GPS assisted flight: Provides you with accurate positioning details of your drone. Built in Return-to-Home (RTH) function for safer flight, the drone will automatically return to home precisely when its battery is low or when the signal is weak, never worry about losing the drone

Optimized 720P 120° FOV FPV Wi-Fi Camera: 90° Adjustable angle, captures high-quality video and aerial photos. You can enjoy the Real-Time Viewing right from your remote control. Ideal selfie done, capturing every moment of your vacation from a birds-eye perspective.

All Offers GoolRC T5W PRO Drone 2.4G 4CH 720P HD Camera £ 45.99 1 new from £45.99

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm 720P camera with Wifi real-time transmission FPV system, allows you to get great selfies effortlessly and record remarkable moments.

One-key return, press on the controller and the drone will return automatically features safe flight.

Headless mode and 3D flip, completely solving pilot loss-of-orientation problem and bring a lot of flying fun.

G-sensor mode and barometer altitude hold function, easily control your drone by tilting the phone and provide one-key takeoff / land simple operation.

All Offers Holy Stone HS230 RC Racing FPV Drone with 120° FOV 720P HD Camera £ 139.99 1 new from £139.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm 5.8GHz FPV Real Time Transmission：HS230 Features 5.8GHz Analog Signal and 2.4GHz operating frequency, transmit live video and aerial photos in real time fluently and quickly, which allows you to record or take photos with stable signal and far transmission distance

120° Wide-angle 720P HD Modular Camera allows you to record HD live video and pictures at a special angle in high-speed FPV drone racing；Modular camera is easy to install and move

All Offers DROCON U31W Navigator Kids Drone with HD Camera 2 used from £49.20

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm FPV DRONE WITH HD CAMERA - NAVIGATOR equipped with 120 DEGREE WIDE-ANGLE 720P HD CAMERA, thanks for the Altitude Hold Mode and VR Mode, it can really meet your selfie and VR View demand. No matter mountaineering, outings, or family parties, it can help you capture every eternal moment.

ALTITUDE HOLD MODE - More Easy Flight Mode Drone For Beginners or Kids: Altitude hold mode means flying the drone at a specified altitude and adopts barometer to realize this function. Under this mode, you can make the drone flying in the default height and hover, easy to shoot images from any angle, more suitable for beginners to control.

-40% All Offers Potensic Mini Drone, 6 Axis Headless Mode Remote Control Nano Quadcopter for Beginners £ 29.99 £ 49.99 1 new from £29.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm Altitude Hold Mode: When you release the throttle stick and the mini drone will be locked at a certain height, which makes controlling the drone much easier. Super suitable for beginners, kids and hobby users.

Speed Adjustment: You can adjust the speed according to your operation proficiency.

One Key Take-off & Landing: The quadcopter will take off and hovers at a certain altitude or land gently on the ground automatically by pressing the button, makes the drone easier to fly and control for any level of players.

All Offers Holy Stone F181W WiFi FPV Drone with 720P Wide Angle HD Camera £ 89.99 1 new from £89.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm Real-Time WiFi Transmission: Built-in WiFi module, you can see exactly what your camera sees with a live video on your mobile device by installing the app.

FPV Drone with 120° FOV HD WiFi Camera: Equipped with 120 Degree Wide-Angle HD WiFi Camera, which allows you to take high-res pictures or video during flight.

Automatic Altitude Hold-More Easier Flight Mode Drone for Beginner or Kids-powerful air pressure altitude hold function for allow you to release the throttle stick and the drone will keep hovering at the current height. Easy for beginners to shoot quality images or videos.

-20% All Offers Potensic U48WH WIFI 720P Camera FPV 2.4Ghz £ 79.99 £ 99.99 1 new from £79.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm No FAA Registration: This quadcopter does not require any registration on FAA, ready to fly out of the box.

Hover / Barometer Set Height Function: Built in ALTITUDE-HOLD Technology: The Air pressure sensor helps hold the flight stably at a certain height, so you can get high quality stable videos and photos, great for starters beginner to intermediate players.

First Person View: featuring HD WiFi camera, watch real time videos and save all beautiful pictures and aerial videos directly on your smartphone, sharing them with families and friends.

All Offers Holy Stone Predator Mini RC Quadcopter Drone £ 38.99 1 new from £38.99

2 used from £28.35

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm HEADLESS SECURITY SYSTEM for Any Level of Players：Headless mode function can prevent the drone from flying away by mistake due to lack of orientation and make it easy to fly and control.

2.4GHz Technology Adopted for Anti-Interference：2.4G technology makes it possible for several drones being played at the same time without interference

More Stable and Flexible with 6-Axis Gyro Stablization System：The multi-axis gyro offers extra stability for easy handling and 360° flips.

All Offers Holy Stone F181C RC Quadcopter Drone with HD Camera RTF 4 Channel £ 78.99 1 new from £78.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm Equipped with One Key Return & Headless Security System to assist beginners and help prevent losing the drone

Altitude Hold Function: Powerful air pressure altitude hold function allows the drone to hover at it's current height after releasing the throttle stick. Easy for you to shoot quality images or videos

One Key 360° 4-Ways Flip (left,right,forward,backward), Continuous Roll For Perfect Action And Wonderful Performance

-42% All Offers Syma X15W WIFI FPV Drone with Camera £ 39.90 £ 69.99 1 new from £39.90

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm 🏃WIFI FPV CAMERA TRANSMISSION: Equiped with HD camera, this drone brings a new perspective to your photos and videos in the air. The WIFI real-time transmisson allows you to view photos and videos while flying. Be the envy of you friends when share them on SNS!

🏃EASY and STABLE to FLY: Adopted 2.4G technology prevents interference from other drones or transmitters. Built-in 6-axis gyro stabilizer ensures accurate positoning to present better performence. Fast/Slow Speed funcition makes it easy to control for beginners and young children.

All Offers DoDoeleph Syma X56W Portable Folding 2.4Ghz Drone £ 47.90 2 new from £47.90

1 used from £23.25

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm Drone with Camera/640P FPV Real Time Transmission/Foldable Design: Syma X56W is designed to be folded, put it in your packet and take it anywhere you go.

360-degree Rolling with Hovering: To make your flight even more fun and challenging, a bonus "360-degree rolling with hovering" is specially added on Syma X56W.It is suggested to fully experience outdoors.

One Key Taking off/landing and Headless mode contribute to extremely convenient control.Feel free to control the drone.

-29% All Offers Syma X20 Mini Pocket Drone RC Drone no camera £ 20.99 £ 29.90 3 new from £20.98

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm 【One Key Take-off and Landing Function】Simplifies the operation and encourages everyone to have a try. It is helpful to protect the drone when it is out of control or low battery power.

【Built-in 6-Axis Gyro Stabilizer】Utilizes the 4-axis structure and altitude hold function ensure the stability of flight.

【360°Stunt Flip】A key 360°roll, continuous roll for perfect actionand wonderful performance. With the colorful flashing light, keep your aircraft at night flying is quite excellent.

All Offers DBPOWER UDI U818A Wi-Fi FPV Drone £ 79.99 2 new from £79.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm HD CAMERA and FPV: This U818A Drone is the WIFI FPV Version, Different From the Original Version, It Not Only Equips with 720P HD Camera, But Also Has FPV Function when being Connected to a Smartphone.

HEADLESS MODE and 3D Flip: The Headless Mode Eliminates the Distinguish of Drones Direction, the Direction Will be the Same as Your Transmitter. Much more fun with 3D Flip function.Suitable for Beginners.

-27% All Offers Holy Stone HS160 Shadow FPV RC Drone £ 79.99 £ 109.99 2 new from £79.99

1 used from £71.82

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm Foldable Structure: foldable & flexible blades make the drone portable and small. Clever folding design provides a better and safer flight experience

FPV 720P WIFI HD Camera: equipped with 720P HD camera to take aerial photos and videos. Images and videos will be stored in both the app and the mobile album system

APP Control System: operate your drone through an APP after connecting WIFI to your phone (iOS or Android), offer you real-time image transmission, take pictures & video during flight

All Offers Holy Stone Predator Mini RC Quadcopter Drone 2.4Ghz 6 Axis Gyro £ 39.99 1 new from £39.99

1 used from £23.33

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm Upgraded with Altitude Hold: powerful air pressure altitude hold function allow you to release the throttle stick and the drone will keep hovering at the current height. Easy to fly for kids or beginners

One Key Engine Start/Landing: easy and safe to begin the flight.

Headless Mode: it can prevent the drone from flying away by mistake due to lack of orientation and make it easy to fly and control

3 Speed Modes: Holy Stone Predator drone has 3 speed modes switchable: Low / Middle / High Speed, suitable for beginners, intermediates and experts

All Offers Drone with Camera Syma X5HW Stable RC Quadcopter £ 46.99 2 new from £43.00

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm FPV Wifi drone: 0.3MP HD Camera allows you to seize the moments and take clear pictures and videos in a broader perspective.640P high resolution ensures the clarity of FPV real time Wifi transmission.

Syma X5HW utilizes the 4-axis structure,which enables the drone to be even more flexible,speedy,and embody a relatively stronger wind-withstanding capability.

Headless mode makes sure the aircraft to be summoned back with ease.You don' t bother to aim at the head all the time, feel free to fly towards any directions.

All Offers Holy Stone HS110 FPV Drone with 720P HD Live Video Camera £ 85.99 1 new from £85.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm HD FPV CAMERA: First Person View 720P HD REAL TIME Video Camera (2MP, 1280×720 Pixel) enable you to take aerial videos and photos with your iPhone or Android phone device.

ALTITUDE HOLDE: Powerful air pressure altitude hold function allow you to release the throttle stick and the drone will keep hovering at the current height. Easy for you to shoot quality images or videos.

MOBILE CONTROL: Control the drone with a smart phone in the App to activate multiple functions such as Gravity SENSOR Mode which allows the user to control the flight by holding and moving the smart phone accordingly. Operate the camera function and flight on the App interface.

-20% All Offers Drone with HD Camera, Potensic U36W Wireless RC Quadcopter £ 79.99 £ 99.99 1 new from £79.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm FPV RC DRONE WITH HD CAMERA - NAVIGATOR equipped with 120 DEGREE WIDE-ANGLE 720P HD CAMERA, thanks for the Altitude Hold Mode and VR Mode, it can really meet your selfie and VR View demand. No matter mountaineering, outings, or family parties, it can help you capture every eternal moment.

Altitude hold mode means flying the drone at a specified altitude and adopts barometer to realize this function. Under this mode, you can make the drone flying in the default height and hover, easy to shoot images from any angle, more suitable for beginners to control.

-22% All Offers EACHINE E58 WIFI FPV Quadcopter With 2MP 720P Wide Angle Camera £ 69.99 £ 89.99 6 new from £57.00

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm [720P HD CAMERA & REAL-TIME TRANSMISSION]: The RC drone is equipped with a 720P HD camera to take aerial photos and videos. If you connect your phone with quadcopter drone and the view will be shown directly on your phone. Images and videos will be stored in both the app and the mobile album system.

[APP CONTROL SYSTEM]: Download the APP to control the drone. Click on the gyroscope icon, the drone will fly according to the gravity of the mobile phone. Click the REV icon, the drone can flip the screen 180 degrees. Click on the VR icon to turn on mobile phone split screen mode. Wear the VR Glasses to experience real-time transmission 3D visualization. Click on the Trajectory flight icon to draw a flight trajectory on the phone. The drone will then follow the trajectory.

All Offers MJX X400C WIFI FPV Drone With Camera £ 44.99 1 new from £44.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm FPV REAL TIME TRANSMISSION - The Drone Equiped With 720P Wifi Camera, Allows You To See What the Drone Sees, Monitor Real-Time Video With Your Phone Directly, Compatible with IOS & Android Systems.

3D SPLIT SCREEN DISPLAY - Compatible with 3D VR HEADSET on MJX FPV APP, use your own VR HEADSET (NOT INCLUDED) To See the World In A Different Way.

HEADLESS MODE - Usually, the Forward Direction of a Flying Multi-Rotor is the Same As the Nose Direction. By Using Headless Mode, the Forward Direction Has Nothing to Do with Nose Direction. The Direction Will Be the Same As Your Transmitter.(Keep the Transmitter Facing Forward).

-37% All Offers Potensic Foldable Drone Quadcopter with HD 720P Camera £ 99.99 £ 159.99 1 new from £99.99

1 used from £56.03

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm [Altitude Hold Mode]: When you release the throttle stick and the drone will be locked at a certain height, which makes controlling the drone much easier and stabilizes the camera for aerial photography and videography. Super suitable for beginners, kids and hobby users.

[Folding and Alarm System]: The remote-controlled drone is foldable, convenient to carry in a pocket or purse. And with the alarm system, do not worry about dropping the drone: when the drone exceeds the flight range, the transmitter will sound an alarm, then you know to fly it back.

-33% All Offers Syma X22W Mini Drone with Camera Live £ 39.90 £ 59.99 1 new from £39.90

1 used from £31.07

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm ★WIFI FPV CAMERA and APP-CONTROLLED: Equiped with HD camera, this drone brings a new perspective to your photos and videos in the air. The WIFI real-time transmisson allows you to view photos and videos while flying. Press the flight-track button in the app, the drone is smartly controlled by phone and fly as your plan.

★EASY and STABLE to FLY: Adopted 2.4G technology prevents interference from other drones or transmitters. Built-in 6-axis gyro stabilizer ensures accurate positoning to present better performence. Fast/Slow Speed funcition makes it easy to control for beginners and young children.

-44% All Offers Cellstar Drone with HD Camera £ 49.99 £ 89.99 1 new from £49.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm Drone with HD Camera 720P - This drone with wifi and 720P HD camera take photos and videos while flying. A super wide angle lens brings a new perspective to your photos and videos, which in the application and mobile album system

Longer Flying Time & Strong Stability - 3.7V 520mAh batteries support longer flying time up to 8 minutes. Adopting the latest 6-Axis gyroscope, the drone can easily implement various flight movements, easier to control

All Offers MJX Bugs 2W B2W GPS RC Quadcopter Drone £ 170.57 1 new from £170.57

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm Size - Length 26cm X Width 15cm X Height 6cm, stainless steel bowl diameter 11cm. suitable for small pets

Excellent Function - Bridge-shaped base to help prevent the bowl on the floor sliding, and has a leak-proof design, keep the floor clean.

Materials - Stainless steel + high-quality environmentally friendly PP plastic, non-toxic odor and biting.

Unique Design - Pet bowl and holder separated design of stainless steel cats and dogs pet double feeder bowl, more convenient to clean.

All Offers Goolsky Camera Foldable 2.4G Drone £ 34.61 2 new from £34.61

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm Wifi transmission system provides easy and fun FPV flight

0.3MP camera can take photos and record videos

Barometer set height, H/L speed mode, 3D ever

3.7V 650mAh Li-po battery for about 5-7mins working time

Foldable design, portable and easy to carry

All Offers Syma X11C Air RTF Mini Drone £ 39.99 2 new from £38.00

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm Syma X11C Air RTF Mini Drone is an upgraded quadcopter with a bulid-in 2.0MP HD camera, able to taking photos and record videos.

Equipped with the latest 6-axis flight control systems, 3D lock, more scheduled flights, easier to control.

2.4G technology can anti-interfere, you can fly this quadcopter among other quadcopters without any interference.

With the beautiful and colorful night flashing lights glowing in the dark,easier to target in the night.

All Offers GoolRC One-handed Controller T47 6-Axis Gyro WIFI FPV Drone With Camera £ 59.12 3 new from £55.35

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm Pilot Your Drone With A One-Handed Magic Wand

720P camera with Wifi real-time transmission FPV system, allows you to get great selfies effortlessly and record remarkable moments, the image transmission range is about 30m.

3D flip and flight plan function, which provide a lot of flying fun.

2.4G grip controller with G-sensor control and barometer altitude hold function, easily control your drone by tilting the phone and provide one-key takeoff / land simple operation.

-61% All Offers VN5 Harrier Drone Quadcopter with HD Camera £ 26.99 £ 70.00 1 new from £26.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm An amazing starter drone! This great value RC flying machine is an excellent introduction to an exciting new hobby.

Simple to learn and fun to fly - it's an ideal first model for young pilots and those new to remote control drones.

Its controls and features are similar to pro-level models, but simplified to provide an engaging and fun experience without a large cost attached.

On-board camera records video and images to a micro SD card (sold separately) to give you an aerial view of the world.

All Offers Space Drones Corvus WIFI FPV Quadcopter Drone £ 49.99 1 new from £49.99

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm WIFI FPV ► Camera & Super Wide Angle Shot for Selfies, Bringing New Perspectives to Your Photos and Eagle Eye View | Foldable Pocket Sized Drone

ALTITUDE HOLD MODE ► Release the Throttle (Left Joystick) and the Quadcopter will Hover at the Height from Which the Throttle was Released

ONE KEY TAKE OFF & LAND ► Press the One Key Take Off Button and the RC Drone will Lift Up Into the Air

POWERFUL MOTOR ► Highly Powerful | Efficient & Sensitive Motor for Stability Speed and Agility | Capable of Flips and Manoeuvres in The Air

-38% All Offers EACHINE Drone With Camera, E56 WIFI FPV Quadcopter With 2MP 720P Camera £ 40.99 £ 66.99 1 new from £40.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm [INTUITIVE G-SENSOR CONTROL]: Tilt the controller to a specific direction to fly the drone.

[EASY ONE_HAND OPERATION]: Responsive and reliableG-sensorremote control at one hand makes operation easier.

[WIFI CAMERA]: Innovative selfie drone,720P camera allows you to seize every great moment in your daily life.

[ALTITUDE HOLD MODE]: Equipped with advanced barometer sensor, the drone is able to carry out stable and steady hovering flights and deliver aetial photographs.

-64% All Offers SGILE Mini Drone for Kids and Beginners - £ 19.99 £ 56.00 1 new from £19.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm STABLE&SMOOTH FLIGHT: Soar through the skies with mini 4-axis RC Quadcopter that features 4 motors and rotor blades to provide maximum speed while ensuring stable and smooth flight.

FLIGHT MODES: The RC Quadcopter features a Rotation Mode for 360 degree aerial displays, a Home Returning Mode for accurate and safe return, and a Headless Mode that provides easy operation by allowing the drone to fly in any direction without worrying about orientation.

-58% All Offers FSTgo RC Drone Foldable Remote Control £ 49.99 £ 119.99 1 new from £49.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm Foldable and Powerful: The drone shaft can be folded, more portable; 8 mins flying time and the control distance up to 50 meters

HD Camera & Altitude Hold: 0.3MP camera, altitude hold allow the drone to fixed at a certain height, to shoot high-definition and quality images and videos. And makes the drone more stable!

Wifi FPV & VR: FPV real-time transmission allows you to view images & video while flying, connect your phone to the drone, the view will display directly on the phone; wear VR glass(NOT included) or put phone into VR box to experience a different perspective!

-28% All Offers Goolsky JJR/C H43WH CRAB WIFI FPV 720P HD Camera Quadcopter £ 28.56 £ 39.90 1 new from £28.56

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm Innovative selfie drone, 720P camera allows you to get great selfies effortlessly.

The aerial photography beauty mode can make your photos and videos more beautiful and amazing!

With attractive headless mode, completely solving pilot loss-of-orientation problem.

3D flips with amazing agility provides a stunt aerial show.

The G-sensor mode enables the small quadcopter to automatically follow the way you move your smartphone.

-28% All Offers DJI Mavic Pro Drone with 4K Camera £ 790.00 £ 1,099.00 18 new from £790.00

2 used from £653.15

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm Fly further. From your pocket.

The Mavic uses Sky Autonomy technology to sense obstacles up to 49ft (15m) away. It can then bypass these obstacles or brake to hover, preventing accidents even when flying beyond visual range.

Precision Hover. Satellite positioning can only help a drone hover in an unobstructed outdoor area free of interference.

Stay flying longer. Why fly for 10 or 15 minutes when you can fly for up to 27? With the Mavic you can.

-9% All Offers DJI - Mavic Pro Combo Platinum - Quadcopter Drone with Camera £ 1,333.46 £ 1,470.00 4 new from £1,289.99

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm FLY EASY: The DJI Mavic Pro Platinum is very easy to use thanks to DJI's various signature technologies. You will be able to fly the drone for up to 30 minutes at a time with a fully-charged battery.

HIGH PERFORMANCE CAMERA: The DJI Mavic Pro Platinum has a high-performance camera allowing you to take amazing images and videos thanks to its 3-axis mechanical gimbal stabilisation system.

INTELLIGENT FLIGHT MODES: The DJI Mavic Pro Platinum has smart, reliable & intuitive flight modes letting you take pictures & videos exactly how you want them. It is also compatible with DJI Goggles.

-25% All Offers DJI Phantom 3 Advanced Drone Action Camera £ 670.00 £ 899.00 1 new from £670.00

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm Included 2.7K / 12 Megapixel Camera

Integrated 3-Axis Stabilization Gimbal

Easy to Fly, Intelligent Flight System

Live HD View

Dedicated Remote Controller

Powerful Mobile App w/ Auto Video Editor

-12% All Offers Parrot Bebop Drone with Skycontroller £ 349.99 £ 399.99 4 new from £229.99

2 used from £279.99

Free shipping

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm Live video streaming on your Smartphone or Tablet

Easy to pilot with the free dedicated App Freeflight 3

Features 14 megapixels 180 degree fisheye camera stabilised on 3-axis

GPS embedded for automatic return home and accurate flight control

Record video in full HD 1080p with 8GB Flash storage and share instantly

-2% All Offers Hubsan H501S X4 5.8G FPV RC Drone With 1080P HD Camera £ 209.85 £ 215.90 7 new from £209.85

Buy this item Amazon.co.uk Amazon.co.uk Last update was in: 23/07/2018 6:14 pm HUBSAN 501S X4 FPV QUADCOPTER DRONE W/GPS 1080P, 1KEY, FOLLOW ME & HEADLESS, The H501S is the latest FPV Quadcopter from Hubsan and features a built-in 1080P HD Camera, return to home mode, built in GPS,altitude adjust and superior brushless motors for increased flight time and a headless flight mode to make the quad even easier to fly

The built-in GPS enables the quadcopter to enter into failsafe mode if the connection to the radio transmitter is lost. In failsafe mode the flight control system will automatically control the quadcopter and return to the home-point and land safely; you can also manually switch the Quad to failsafe mode directly from the return to home function switch on the transmitter, The built-in GPS is also utilized for the Follow me mode which enables the quad to follow and record your activities.

All Ratings & Reviews Of Drones

Please note all the ratings and reviews of the these products are from Amazon UK, I’ve collated this roundup of top drones, based on reviews and feedback from Amazon UK.

If you’ve seen a drone you like and are looking to make a purchase, please do read the reviews of the drones from other customers.

Ensure you’re getting the right product for your needs, customers on Amazon UK often throw light on a products negative points, as well as the good.

Don’t forget these reviews are by people who have actually purchased the product, the tend to review warts and all.

Do You Own One Of The Drones Listed?

If you do and would like to leave your feedback please do, whether it’s good bad or indifferent, I’d love to hear your thoughts on your drone purchase.

Leave a comment below with your feedback on a product listed.