13 Free Cryptocurrency WordPress Plugins Worth Checking Out

Following on from my recent post on BitCoin WordPress Themes & Cryptocurrency Plugins I thought I’d dedicate more time to looking into what’s freely available for WordPress plugin wise.

There’s no denying it seems to be picking up in terms of the development of free Cryptocurrency WordPress plugins. Cryptocurrencies are hitting the headlines all over the shop at the moment.

With that in mind this post is concentrating purely on free plugins for Cryptocurrencies, I may well end up doing another with premium plugins worth looking at. One for the future methinks.

So if you’re looking to run a blog about Cryptocurrency or indeed looking to add a calculator or Crypto exchange section to your blog / website then these free plugins may well be of interest.

Let’s start then shall we?

Free Cryptocurrency WordPress Plugins

Cryptocurrency All-in-One Plugin

The Cryptocurrency All-in-One WordPress plugin has a raft of features in it. You can display prices and exchange rates, list all Cryptocurrencies, accept orders and payments as well as accept donations.

Also worth noting it has a Cryptocurrency calculator, which is handy if you want to show your users how much they could earn or indeed invest in various Cryptocurrencies.

Download this plugin?

This plugin will show a graph or table on your WordPress powered website depicting current values of varius Cryptocurrencies, such as BitCoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and many more.

Download this plugin?

Cryptocurrency Price Ticker WordPress Widget

Want to show a Cryptocurrency price ticker in a widget? Then this plugin will help you do just that, or display a scrolling ticker at the footer of your website, handy for keeping Cryptocurrency enthusiasts happy.

Worth noting there is in fact a pro version of this plugin available as well, this one adds more Cryptocurrencies to the ticker and the widget.

Download this plugin?

Download pro version of the plugin?

Crypto Coin Ticker

Another ticker for your WordPress powered website, this one will display a range of Cryptocurrencies as per your request on the front end of your WordPress site. Also it will add (if you need it) a ticker to your WordPress dashboard so you can keep up to date with fluctuations in BitCoin, BitCoin Cash, Litecoin, Verge and more.

Download this plugin?

Bitcoin and Altcoin Wallets For WordPress

This plugin allows users to buy and sell Cryptocurrencies on your website! You can set the fees for users using your services and more. This plugin comes in two flavours, free and premium. Take a look at the .org listing for more info.

Download this plugin?

Easy CryptoCurrency Ticker

Another ticker plugin for WordPress, this one pulls in info from CryptoCompare via an API. You can show Cryptocurrencies in a post or page via a shortcode and choose from 1800 different currencies!

Download this plugin?

Simple Monero Miner

This plugin (although some might deem a shady practice) allows you to use your visitors CPU to help mine the Monero Cryptocurrency. It does support a widget detailing how this affects users and does allow them to stop the process, increase it and lastly reduce the mining of Monero.

There’s also a pro version available should you require more bells and whistles so to speak.

Download this plugin?

Cryptocurrency Price Charts Plugin

As is describe the WordPress Cryptocurrency chart plugin displays responsive charts in blog posts and pages. Which is handy if you want to blog about certain Cryptocurrencies. You can display charts in widgets as well or as a shortcode.

There’s support for a real mix of Cryptos from BinanceCoin, FirstCoin, BitcoinCash, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Monero and many more.

Download this plugin?

Cryptothanks Plugin

This plugin encourages visitors to donate via Cryptocurrencies via buttons in posts. You can edit the amount users can submit as a minimum as well as enable or disable certain Cryptocurrencies.

Currently Cryptothanks supports the following Cryptos: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, Ripple, Litecoin, DASH, Monero, Zcash and Nickelium.

Download this plugin?

Cryptocurrency Portfolio Tracker

Want to keep track of your Cryptocurrency portfolio? Then this plugin could help, you simply enter Crypto purchases in the WordPress backend, then via a shortcode you can show your Crypto portfolio off in the front end, in blog post or indeed page.

Download this plugin?

Current Bitcoin Price Plugin

Just want to show the current value of BitCoin and don’t need loads of complex functionality? This is for you then, simply display via the Coindesk API the current value of BitCoin in any page or post via shortcode.

Currently supports currency value display of GBP, USD and lastly EUR.

Download this plugin?

What If BitCoin?

There’s lots of us kicking ourselves for not getting involved in BitCoin (I’m one of them). But if you like to rub peoples noses in it, you could try the What If BitCoin plugin. Simply enter in an amount to invest select the currency and month / year you were thinking of investing.

You will then be presented by the amount of money (you would have now) in the currency of your choice. Of course you change elements such as color and the form is responsive to boot. Display it via a shortcode and upset your visitors left right and center!

Download this plugin?

Ultimate Crypto Plugin

This plugin offers a wide range of shortcodes for the display of Cryptocurrency pricing. With real-time pricing information on display ensuring your users are getting the latest prices via the plugins API to CoinMarketCap.

There’s support for multi-currencies as well with USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CAD and AUD. The output is completely responsive so everything fits as it should.

Download this plugin?

Are You Using Any Of The Above?

If you are then do let me know with a comment, would be great to see how you are using them. Or if you have found another free Cryptocurrency plugin and would like it to be mentioned leave a comment with reasons why.