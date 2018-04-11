$99.47 $228.00 Get This Offer!
MyThemeShop Offer 150 Themes For $99.47 Save $128.53!!

WPinme April 11, 2018 18 no comments
It’s not very often massive deals come along, nonetheless, MyThemeShop is offering access to all of their WordPress themes and plugins for only $99.47 for 12 months access!

Typically a MyThemeShop membership package costs $228.00 so that’s a saving over $128.53!

This offer will give you access to all of their WordPress themes, including the super popular Schema Theme, WP Review Pro plugin, WP Quiz ProSociallyViral WordPress theme, Coupon theme, eCommerce theme and much much more.

So if you’ve read my review on the Schema WordPress theme, the Writer theme, or indeed WP Subscribe Pro, you’ll no doubt be interested in taking up this offer!

Time’s a ticking, once this has ended membership will revert to $19.00 a month to $228.00 for the year, instead of this special offer which works out at $8.28 per month!!!

