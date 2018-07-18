Rank Math WordPress SEO Plugin Could It Have Yoast SEO Squirming In Its Seat?

Whilst I proclaimed I wouldn’t write as much about WordPress as I am moving in a new direction. I felt compelled to highlight a new WordPress plugin which I think could create a bit of a buzz around the SEO community, say hello to Rank Math SEO.

I receive a wide range of emails daily regarding WordPress, from new theme releases, plugin releases, and services. Whilst I am slowly unsubscribing, due to the new direction I’m taking WPin UK in, one did catch my eye.

See below for the email from the Rank Math SEO plugin creator MyThemeShop.com

How’s your day been? In my last email, I gave you a teaser of Rank Math, our brand new WordPress SEO plugin that will change your SEO game forever. You already know that search engines are one of the best and consistent sources of traffic. But the problem is optimizing your website for search engines. A typical scenario is like this. First, you write a post.

Then you find relevant keywords and add them to the post.

Then you read your post to make sure it is Search Engine Optimized.

Then you hunt your other posts to see if you can link to them internally.

Then you manually set up rich snippets or install a plugin to set them up for you.

Then you manually set up OpenGraph tags or install a plugin to set them up for you.

Then you publish the post and wait for it to rank.

Then you buy another product to see where your post stands in the search results. Rinse and repeat for every. single. post. These are just the things that you need to do for posts. There is also off-page SEO, and technical SEO you need to perform on a regular basis. The process is so long and cumbersome that most people spend more time optimizing their post than they did in writing it. Are you one of them? If you are, then what we have in store for you will change your blogging work-flow forever. Imagine all the steps that I mentioned above being taken care of with a single plugin. Imagine that all you have to do is write your post, publish it, click a few buttons, and then it’s optimized for you. – Imagine getting tailor-made recommendations to optimize your posts, while you write them.

– Imagine setting up OpenGraph and Rich Snippets for your posts in a single click.

– Imagine getting all your ranking data directly inside WordPress.

– Imagine conducting a complete SEO audit of your website at the click of a button.

– Imagine catching important SEO errors and fixing them in a click.

– Imagine automatic creation of internal links to your posts. If you breathed a sigh of relief, then I feel you. We’ve all been there. And that is why this product is game-changing. We’ve spent 3 years in perfecting Rank Math so that you can work on your website rather than work in your website. In just a few days, we’re going to announce Rank Math to the world, and I want you to be the first one to have a look. For that reason, stay tuned to my next email, where I will reveal some more juicy details about Rank Math and what it can do for you. That’s all for today, I hope to see you soon.

The Premise of Rank Math SEO Plugin Sounds Good Right?

Yes, yes it does. I for one will be watching avidly how this one turns out. Why? Well, I watched the YouTube Video which was sent as a link in the email. Want to see it in action? See below:

As you can see from the above with the tag like Rank Math Fastest SEO Plugin (remains to be seen) the feature set of Rank Math looks phenomenal. I’ve long been a fan of MyThemeShop.com their WordPress themes are quick and optimized for SEO as well as being easy to use.

Now couple that with this new SEO plugin for WordPress and you may well have a killer combo. Let’s dissect this video then shall we?

Rank Math SEO Setup Wizard

Wizards, wizards everywhere! It’s becoming more popular now for plugins to have setup wizards. Yoast SEO has one, WooCommerce and many more, they are used to ensure you get everything set up the right way. Rank Math SEO plugin also has one

It’s unclear in the setup video “Your website is compatible to run Rank Math SEO” means, I hope there are no onerous reasons why it wouldn’t be. Considering MyThemeShop is more know for its WordPress themes, that could be a push to view themes or more info on their themes with the triangle and the more drop-down box. Who knows?

Rank Math SEO Plugin Import Settings

Sifting through the Rank Math video at 0:17 mins into the YouTube presentation you can see (as above) import settings for Rank Math. Which will no doubt go some way to allay any fears of importing from Yoast SEO.

It’s not clear if Rank Math SEO has support for All In One SEO, but knowing what MyThemeShop is like, I’d be pretty confident it will be. You can see with Yoast SEO you have tick boxes for import settings, term meta, post meta and author meta.

There are more settings but they are not really covered so much in the video. Your site, connection to the search console, sitemaps, and lastly optimization. It’s unclear how detailed the next stages of the Rank Math SEO plugin will play out.

It is a teaser video after all.

On Page SEO With Rank Math SEO

A similar layout to the Yoast SEO plugin here, with tabs denoting areas for your post. Focus keyword, we’re all used to that whatever SEO plugin you use, advanced (unclear) Rich Snippet (interesting) and the social tab, again similar to other SEO plugins for WordPress.

There’s an option to add different keywords and check to see if your content has the right structure for them and more. It’s similar in style to Yoast SEO in fairness.

Rank Math SEO also shows you previews from Google both from a web preview of your keyword and a mobile view as well, see below images:

Website Analysis Using Rank Math SEO Plugin

At a click of a button, Rank Math will analyze your website and check to make sure it’s optimized for search engines. Checking a wealth of different options to ensure your website as optimized as it can be for Google, Bing, and others.

It checks for things like a tagline, permalink structure, focus keywords, post titles, inline CSS, minification and much more. All these little areas (some bigger than others) will help ensure your website is optimized. You really need to watch the video to see it in action, there are suggestions on how to fix things, which is incredibly helpful.

Rank Math SEO Killer Feature Alert: The Link Builder

This is an awesome feature for Rank math. The ability to add a link to keywords and the ability to replace them across the whole website at the click of a button.

Not only thank, but make a specific link open in a new window as well as adding a no-follow to it.

How many times have you needed to change a link that’s mentioned numerous times on your website?

Yeh, I know right, this feature is awesome and totally sets it apart from Yoast SEO and a majority of other WordPress SEO Plugins.

Redirections in Rank Math SEO Plugin

Yes, you can redirect links in Rank Math according to the video (as screen above). By connecting to the Google Seach Console at the beginning, you can see the broken links it’s reporting and make changes appropriately.

You can choose from 301 permanent or a temporary one and simply click add redirection and it’s done. Another awesome feature, one that saves you using a redirection plugin.

Rank Math SEO Killer Feature Alert: Rich Snippets

This is another welcome feature! Rich Snippets can really help you in the SERPs by making your listing look more appealing. Thankfully Rank Math offers this feature, choose from the following Schema: Article, Book, Course, Event, Job Posting, Local Business, Music, Product, Recipe, Restaurant, and Video.

The YouTube video shows a new box added when the schema recipe is selected. As you can see from the above, it outputs all the things necessary for Google to show this rich snippet. No more additional plugin for showing Rich Snippets!

Rank Math SEO Killer Feature Alert: Search Console

Rank Math has its own search console, which connects data from the Google search console, very useful indeed. Great for tracking your stats, seeing what’s improving and what needs work.

Sure it’s not going to be as in-depth as other tools available for advanced SEO, but it’s a nice to have, not everyone can afford a few hundred bucks a month on advance solutions.

The Rank Math SEO Plugin Is Modular

You don’t have to activate every single feature, you only activate what you need. Having a detailed look at the video itself, it does alleviate the need for a couple of plugins right off the bat which is great.

Rank Math SEO Killer Feature Alert: Internal Linking

I’m learning new things all the time with the video, just noticed that Rank Math SEO has an internal linking module, that allows you to automatically create internal links on keywords of your choosing? Who much of a time saver is that?

Rank Math SEO Sitemaps

There are sitemap options for Rank Math, it’s unclear how many exactly, looking through the video I have seen a news sitemap, a video sitemap, and the standard sitemap.

Advanced Settings

I can only surmise that no indexing posts, and hiding them from XML sitemaps etc, is handled on a post by post basis in the advanced tab, I’m speculating here though!

So The Post Title Was Clickbait

Yeh, I admit, don’t really care. I’ve been using both free and premium versions of Yoast SEO for years. I for one would love to see a contender enter the SEO plugin arena with the chops to pull off a bit of competition against Yoast. It’s healthy after all.

Could I See Rank Math Win in A Rank Math SEO Vs Yoast SEO Battle?

Yes, potentially. If the video is anything to go buy from a functionality perspective, I genuinely do think it could. Sure I’m getting ahead of myself here, it’s a video. Yoast SEO has been around for years etc, etc.

If MyThemeShop can get this right, I think they will have just made a fortune. Shut up and take my money, I’m in and will be buying the Rank Math SEO plugin as soon as it’s released.

When Will The Rank Math SEO WordPress Plugin Be Released?

At this junction it’s unclear, I have emailed the developer and asked for a release date and as yet not had a reply. Rest assured the minute I do I will let you all know!!! Till then salivate over the video and think of the wonders you could achieve.

Ironically enough this post was optimized using the Yoast SEO Premium plugin, I will be making the switch to Rank Math the minute it’s released so expect a real world example in due course!!!!