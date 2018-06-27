I’m a subscriber to the StudioPress newsletter and received an email outlining the recent acquisition of StudioPress by WP Engine. Which I have to say was a little shocked to hear about! The email links to a blog post with more details by StudioPress see below for a brief snippet from the article:

It is my pleasure to announce WP Engine has acquired StudioPress. Our future has never been brighter than it is today, and the road ahead of us is so much longer than the road behind. It’s a new journey that I cannot wait to continue with you. Over the last eleven years, we have changed the WordPress landscape—from creating a commercial market to building the most popular theme framework. While we were able to do that as a bootstrapped company, the vision I have for StudioPress requires more. WP Engine brings the “more” that we need and will provide the investment and leadership necessary to evolve and grow the StudioPress suite of products. Read more on this at StudioPress.

See a brief statement below from WP Engine:

AUSTIN, Texas — June 27, 2018 – WP Engine, the WordPress digital experience platform, today announced it has acquired StudioPress, creators of the Genesis Framework (“Genesis”), the world’s most popular theme framework for the millions of WordPress sites that comprise 30 percent of the Web. Genesis, and its accompanying suite of themes, helps enterprises, startups, and agencies to accelerate the building of amazing digital experiences. Previously owned by Rainmaker Digital LLC, the acquisition of the StudioPress product line strengthens WP Engine’s WordPress Digital Experience Platform, allowing faster time-to-market with greater ease and agility. – Read the rest of the statement from WP Engine here.

So what next? What can we expect from StudioPress now they are owned by WP Engine?

Well reading over the StudioPress acquisition article it would seem it’s business as usual. With the financial weight of WP Engine and it’s array of VC’s behind it could mean some great things for Genesis Framework users.

Then again with an acquisition there is always the case of price increases, taking a product in a new direction and alienating others. Only time will time.

What do you think of the WP Engine acquisition of StudioPress?

Good thing? Bad thing? There’s no denying that WP Engine has it’s fans and of course it’s haters. Where do you see StudioPress going now? Do let me know with a comment, would love to hear fellow Genesis and WordPress users thoughts on the above.