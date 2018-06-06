ThemeForest Adds A WordPress Theme Sale Section here’s my review of it.

This review will cover the new section on Themforest called the WordPress theme sale, I will go ever the good and the bad pertaining to this latest addition.

Those of you who follow ThemeForest, or like a bargain or two, may well have seen there’s a new section dedicated to WordPress theme sales.

Yup, there’s a whole new section on ThemeForest that deals with special offers from marketplace vendors, it’s here these offers are displayed at the author’s discretion. They are limited in terms of time frame.

There are some savings to be had in truth. A couple of WordPress themes that are part of the sale have a massive 40% and 52% off! It’s a welcome addition to ThemeForest for sure.

However, I can’t help but feel this might put other developers noises out of joint though.

The bad with a WordPress theme sale section ThemeForest

By adding a WordPress theme sale section to ThemeForest, it’s highlighting specials from developers, that I understand.

For the rest of the developers, it might be a case of in it to win it, which means less revenue from full price sales.

With less revenue from full price sales, how much can they realistically pump back into the development/betterment of the product? My guess, not a lot.

Will we see a raft of low-quality junk themes, all greatly reduced in price to make them more attractive than they really are? Quite possibly.

Let’s face it ThemeForest does have some polished turds floating around on it.

Could some developers drop the ass out of the price of a WordPress theme, then disappear into the ether, once they have made out like a bandit in terms of revenue? Quite possibly.

ThemeForest needs to allay fears on WordPress theme sale section

For instance, it would be great to know the criteria of qualification for compliant themes. How does it work? Is it just a case of the following:

Theme created, drop the price, get listed, get loads of sales

If that’s the sole way of this section working, it’s going to fall flat on its ass. People will get pissed off with buying themes at a discount, then being stuck with crap (if they turn out to be crap).

There need’s to be better clarification on what criteria is used to get these themes listed. I’d like to see something from Envato on this like the below:

How does an author get his discounted theme listed, what criteria do they have to meet

For example, will they have to have sold xxx amount first of some of their themes

Have an account longer than 1 year +

Answered support questions on time (through paid support) or indeed through the comments section

Are they helpful and on hand to deal with queries?

These questions need answering, would be great to get Envato’s take on the above. Mainly to help customers know the process behind their new WordPress theme sale section.

The good with a WordPress theme sale section on ThemeForest

Well, there’s the saving money part, right? Who doesn’t love a bargain? No doubt this new dedicated page on ThemeForest will attract huge attraction!

It’s good for customers to view deals right off of the bat. Without of course searching through each and every category to find something within their budget.

What sort of WordPress themes are available in this new drive by ThemeForest?

To answer that question, I’ve had a look through what’s available. Don’t worry I’m going to list them all for you as well :).

Sales vary from over 6k for one WordPress theme, whilst another only has 18 sales, so it would appear this new sales section, is open to all. Let’s take a look at the current offerings to see what’s for sale:

WordPress themes on offer

Zoey Portfolio WordPress Theme $ 29.00 View Demo

Themeforest.net This theme usually retails for $49.00 currently up for $29.00. Current sales 18, 13 comments no reviews left. Released originally on the 2 March. Last update was on the 25th of May.

Riga Corporate Business WordPress $ 49.00 View Demo

Themeforest.net Originally released back in October 2017 and last updated on the 23rd May 2018. This theme currently has been sold 34 times, no reviews and 15 comments. Normal sell price $69.00.

Amyra WordPress Theme $ 29.00 View Demo

Themeforest.net Usually $39.00 with 16 comments and no reviews. Released back in January 2018, last updated on the 24th of May, and current sales level of 42 sold.

Ampster Creative WordPress Theme ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ $ 29.00 View Demo

Themeforest.net Usually $49.00, this theme has been sold 50 times. Created back in April 2018 and last updated on the 31st of May. Three 5 star ratings and 18 comments.

The Lifestyle WordPress Blog Theme $ 25.00 View Demo

Themeforest.net Retails for $35.00 usually. This WordPress theme has 62 sales currently, no reviews so far and 27 comments. Released on the 27th of May 2017 and last updated on the 10th of May.

NewStar Magazine WordPress Theme ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ $ 47.00 View Demo

Themeforest.net This one usually sells for $69.00, has a review rating of 4.40 based on 5 reviews. Released on the 20th of April 2018 and updated on the 1st of June 2018, currently it's sold 80 copies.

Universe WordPress Theme $ 25.00 View Demo

Themeforest.net Released in April of last year and last updated on the 10th of May 2018. Currently notching up 80 sales, with no reviews and 27 comments, it usually sells for $39.00.

HomeSweet Real Estate WordPress Theme ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ $ 29.00 View Demo

Themeforest.net Released in September 2017 and last updated 24th of May. With 4 reviews with an avg of 4.0, it's sold 112 copies to date and has 67 comments so far. Usually sells for $49.00.

Iceberg Wordpress Blog Theme ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ $ 25.00 View Demo

Themeforest.net This one is one of the older themes, released originally back in November 2015, it was last updated on the 10th of May. Currently, sales stand at 151, with an average review rating of 4.75 out of 4 reviews. It usually retails for $39.00.

Food Store WooCommerce WordPress Theme ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ $ 39.00 View Demo

Themeforest.net Usually $58.00, this theme was released on the 22nd of September 2017, last updated on the 6th of June 2018. Currently, it's sold 172 copies and has an average review rating of 4.70 from 20 ratings, and 36 comments.

Talents - WordPress Theme for Talent Agency ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ $ 39.00 View Demo

Themeforest.net This is the oldest theme on offer by far, dating back to 2009, and last updated on May 22nd 2018. It usually sells for $59.00, has a review rating of 3.62 based on 8 reviews and has 107 comments.

Prolist Directory & Listing WordPress Theme ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ $ 29.00 View Demo

Themeforest.net Released on the the 15th of March 2017 and updated on the 4th of June. This theme has sold 243 copies and has a review rating of 4.57 out of 21 reviews. It usually sells for $49.00.

Nord - Simple, Minimal and Clean WordPress Personal Blog Theme (readability, responsive, boxed) ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ $ 25.00 View Demo

Themeforest.net Release back in 2015 and last updated on the 10th of May 2018, this theme has sold 259 copies. It's been reviewed 5 times with a 5 out of 5 rating, it usually sells for $39.00 and has 65 comments.

BuddyApp Mobile First Community WordPress theme ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ $ 39.00 View Demo

Themeforest.net Another oldie released back in October 2015 and updated on the 25th of May. This theme usually sells for $49.00, it's sold 1749 copies has a review rating of 4.53 from 70 ratings and has 745 comments to date.

Medicare - Medical & Health Theme ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ $ 39.00 View Demo

Themeforest.net With 2889 sales, 307 comments and average review rating of 4.71 from 69 reviews, this is one of the more popular WordPress themes on offer. Released back in September 2016 this theme was last updated on the 5th of June and usually retails for $59.00.

Braxton WordPress Magazine Theme ★ ★ ★ ★ ★ $ 39.00 View Demo

Themeforest.net Retailing for $49.00 (usually) this is the second most popular offering in terms of sales in the new WordPress theme sale section. With 3971 sales to date and an average rating of 4.53 out of 5 based on 303 reviews. It was originally released on 17th of October 2013 and was last updated on the 14th of November.

The Voux WordPress Magazine Theme ★ ★ ★ ★ ☆ $ 29.00 View Demo

Themeforest.net The highest selling WordPress theme in this offer roundup. With 6321 sales to date, originally released back in May 2015 and updated on June the 4th 2018. This theme has over 200 reviews with an average of 4.34 out of 5. It usually sells for $61.00.

What can we deduce from these themes on sale in the new WordPress theme sale section?

Well, what I can work out is this:

There are 4 WordPress themes by Power Elite Authors, and 12 from Elite Authors and one from a developer who does not qualify as either an Elite Author or Power Elite.

One of the themes is from 2009 (nearly 10 years old!) the Talents – WordPress Theme for Talent Agency , all are relatively low in terms of sales apart from the last three entries in the above.

, all are relatively low in terms of sales apart from the last three entries in the above. One of the themes looks like it’s just recently been updated (no increment in the changelog on theme listing itself I could be wrong here ) to capitalize on the sale itself. See if you can spot it in the WordPress theme sale section.

) to capitalize on the sale itself. See if you can spot it in the WordPress theme sale section. The newest theme in the sale section is from April this year.

Have you purchased any of the above themes and have a story about them?

Please, please do get in touch with a comment and share your experiences, whether good or bad. I’d love to hear from you warts and all.

If you’d like more information on how to buy WordPress themes on Themeforest you can read my buying guide here. It’s packed full of tips on what to look for and what you should do if you’re thinking of buying a WordPress theme from ThemeForest.