Update On Submitting WordPress News To WPin

I’ve made some wholesale changes to WPin, the directory is now gone, from now on all themes/plugins that I think are worth a mention will be mentioned in a post format, not a product format.

I’ve ditched WooCommerce as it was too cumbersome for me, considering I was using it purely for a product directory, so I have had a clear out so to speak. Streamlining WPin.me to keep it barebones and more informative for visitors.

Through this process of streamlining it is sadly and with regret, I can no longer receive submissions to the WPin user news section through the current process.

I will not be accepting any more users registering on WPin, I’ve received a ton of spam, and my time quite frankly is better spent elsewhere. Couple that with GPDR and the fact this is a hobby blog and not a business, I don’t need the hassle.

All I can do is apologize on the behalf of other users who saw fit to inundate me with spam, all articles have been removed, and all accounts have been deleted with immediate effect, no data has been saved.

I’d like to thank those who used the service and unreservedly apologize for this new direction.