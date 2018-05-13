What’s The Weirdest Niche WordPress Theme? Here’s Mine

You know every now and again a WordPress theme comes along and you think WOW, I didn’t even know there was a market for that. Weird niche themes, like themes for paintball companies etc.

Well, I came across this puppy, I didn’t even know there was a market for this:

Kings & Queens A Medieval Reenactment WordPress Theme

Yes, you read that right, a WordPress theme specifically for those who run medieval reenactments, not any old reenactment, like the civil war etc. Specifically medieval, can you say WTF?

I know I can.

I’m not having a go at the theme itself which seems fair enough, with 6 sales, I think they might have hit the limit to how many takers there are for this type of business!

Of course, I’m joshing, but I really fail to see how this one is going to sell at the same level as something like Avada or Jupiter etc, etc.

The theme is available on ThemeForest (presently for $29.00), dipping into the theme creators portfolio it would appear the weird niche thing doesn’t stop there. They have WordPress themes for:

Windows & Doors, Hookah Bar, Military services, In-home care, Immigration consulting and much more besides, all very specific niches. You can view the full portfolio of AncoraThemes here.

What’s the weirdest niche WordPress theme you’ve ever seen?

Yeh, it’s over to you, in your travels through the web what’s the weirdest niche theme for WordPress you’ve cast your eyes on? You know mine now, what’s yours? Let me know with a comment, the weirder the better!