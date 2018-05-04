What WordPress Themes & Plugins Do The Big Brands Use?

There’s no denying it WordPress has grown exponentially the last few years. In fact it’s powering a vast majority of the web as we speak. That being said it’s no wonder the big brands are using WordPress to convey their new products, events and of course opinions.

Call it a morbid curiosity if you will, but I wanted to know what WordPress themes and indeed plugins the big brands use to power their WordPress installs.

Hang on to your hats ladies and gents, here goes nothing….

What WordPress theme & plugins run Plesk.com?

Plesk.com uses the Jupiter WordPress theme available here. Plugins used include: AJAX Search Pro, Eventon, Social Warfare plugin, Reading Progress bar, Gravity Forms.

What WordPress theme & plugins run the New York Times Website?

Not much in the way of plugin information, but I can tell you the NYT website was built using the Underscores theme framework available here.

What WordPress theme & plugins run Snoop Doggs Website?

I can’t tell you what WordPress theme Snoop is using. What I can tell you are the WordPress plugins he’s using: Instagram Feed, Popup Maker, Google Analytics for WordPress by MonsterInsights.

What WordPress theme & plugins run Usain Bolt’s website?

Usain Bolts website is built on the Bones WordPress theme framework, you can find out more about that here. Plugin wise he’s using W3 Total Cache (ain’t nothing gonna slow his site down!) and YouTube Embed plus.

What WordPress theme & plugins run the LL Cool J site?

Can’t tell you the WordPress theme, I can tell you it’s using the essential grid plugin and the GoDaddy Email Marketing plugin.

What WordPress theme & plugins run Silent Bob Speaks?

The WordPress theme is unknown, but they are using the WordPress Page Numbers plugin.

What WordPress theme & plugins run Channing Tatum’s site?

The website is running on the PageLines theme framework and has a raft of plugins running on it they are: NextGEN Gallery, Jetpack, Feedburner Form, Contact Form 7, WP Category Post List Widget, WP-Page Navi, WP-Table Reloaded and Yoast SEO.

What WordPress theme & plugins run NASA Blogs?

NASA Blogs actually run on the Twentysixteen WordPress theme, plugin wise they are using, WP Photo Album Plus, YouTube pro plugin for embedding video and lastly WP Page Navi.

What WordPress theme & plugins run Maria Sharapova site?

Can’t tell you the theme it’s a custom one made by a digital agency called LightMaker, I can tell you it’s using All in one SEO though.

What WordPress theme & plugins run Chris Brown’s site?

Can’t tell you the theme it’s a custom one made by a digital agency called 45Press. Plugin wise it’s using W3 Total Cache and Yoast SEO.

What WordPress theme & plugins run Jay-Z’s site?

This is a custom WordPress theme no other details I can give you on that. However, the plugins running on the site are All In One SEO, Google Analytics for WordPress, WP Super Cache and lastly Haiku Minimalist Audio Player.

The Haiku Audio Player is not recommended for use (after a quick Google) and is deemed unsafe to use on production websites, somebody might want to tell Jay-Z.

What WordPress theme & plugins run Russell Brand’s website?

Interestingly Russell Brand uses the incredibly popular Avada WordPress theme available on ThemeForest here. Not only that but it uses the following plugins Media Player Style Kit, WP Mass (no link for this one as it gives conflicting results), The Grid, DuracellTomi’s Google Tag Manager for WordPress, Page Links To, Custom Post Types and Taxonomies for Fusion Builder and MailChimp for WordPress.

What WordPress theme & plugins run Katy Perry’s website?

The theme is unknown. Plugins used are DuracellTomi’s Google Tag Manager for WordPress, and Yoast SEO.

The above is just a snapshot of what famous brands/celebrities are using

There are lots of brands/celebrities using WordPress to get their message out there. Whilst the ones listed is a relatively small amount, it should give you (at the very least) some inspiration.

It just goes to show you that big brands and indeed celebs have put their stock in using WordPress, so what are you waiting for?

P.s. Have you spotted WordPress out in the wilds, have you seen it being used by a brand or a celeb? Let me know with a comment and a link!