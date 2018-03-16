Personal opinion is one thing, like my viewpoint on WordPress marketplaces (not being a massive fan) although the theme I’m using at the moment is from Themeforest!

Not everyone is a fan of WordPress theme/plugin marketplaces, there’s so many independent WordPress developers out their vying for your attention with some real hidden gems.

Marketplaces can dwarf them in terms of the search engine rankings, pushing them down the pegging order.

I’m a big supporter of independent WordPress developers and their wares. In truth I’ve also seen some real works of art on various marketplaces for WordPress.

That being said, there can be no denying the rise and rise of marketplaces in general.

It would be ignorant of me to be completely dismissive of them and I do regularly check in on them to see it there is something of interest.

